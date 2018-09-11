34 Iconic Photos of Prince Harry Through the Years

Since the Duke of Sussex turns 34 this week (ugh, such a Virgo), we've decided to take a look back at some of the most glorious moments throughout the royal's life B.M.M. (before Meghan Markle)—from his bromance with Barack Obama to that one time in 1997 when he posed with the Spice Girls. I'm not going to say he's gotten significantly hotter as he's aged, but I'm not not going to say that either. Decide for yourself, ahead.
Wills has been Harry's day one since year one. Look at how cute they are.
Need these overalls. Now.
Searching for my haters.
Princess Charlotte would go on to recreate this same pose 30 years later.
TFW a seven-year-old rocks ski gear better than you ever will.
I love everything about this photo, but I need to know why they're wearing sweaters. Justin Bieber, any thoughts?
A moment of silence for the fact that Posh Spice attended this little boy's wedding 21 years later. Any guesses on his favorite Spice Girl? Go.
Bandana game strong.
Pictured: Harry in his very angsty teenage years. "Is this how they pose in the movies?"
The original Lip Bite did not originate from Prince Harry at his wedding. You're very welcome.
The only way to move your shit of your dorm. College students, take notes.
"YOU told Grandmum I forgot to walk the corgi, didn't you?"
The image that single-handedly invented body language experts.
"I can't believe that 12 years from now I'm going to have to move my wedding around for you." —Princess Eugenie
Going in for the kill...
"He was a sk8r boi..." 🎶
A hero in my heart and for the U.K.
A sweet throwback photo of some (future) in-law bonding time with none other than K.Midd.
It's Britney, bitch.
Prince Harry pictured on a trip to Botswana (the place he and Meghan Markle fell in love years later) helping a child button his jacket in an education center. My heart will go on.
Somebody call 911. I am deceased.
When you get a little too excited during the polo match.
Happy holidays from the Mountbatten-Windsors!
Spotted: a beardless Harry!
Also spotted: a very hot Harry.
Pictured: Me and Harry in the club.
Henry
David Thoreau Charles Albert David. (Yes, Henry.)
I don't know how to unpack this.
"It's pretty amazing what these things can do, you know?"
Good
Girl Boy Gone Bad.