34 Iconic Photos of Prince Harry Through the Years

image
Getty Images

Since the Duke of Sussex turns 34 this week (ugh, such a Virgo), we've decided to take a look back at some of the most glorious moments throughout the royal's life B.M.M. (before Meghan Markle)—from his bromance with Barack Obama to that one time in 1997 when he posed with the Spice Girls. I'm not going to say he's gotten significantly hotter as he's aged, but I'm not not going to say that either. Decide for yourself, ahead.

1 of 34
image
Getty Images
1985

Wills has been Harry's day one since year one. Look at how cute they are.

2 of 34
image
Getty Images
1986

Need these overalls. Now.

3 of 34
Prince Harry
Getty ImagesGeorges De Keerle
1987

Searching for my haters.

4 of 34
Prince William
Getty ImagesMirrorpix
1988

Princess Charlotte would go on to recreate this same pose 30 years later.

5 of 34
Skiing Lech Austria
Getty ImagesTim Graham
1991

TFW a seven-year-old rocks ski gear better than you ever will.

6 of 34
image
Getty Images
1992

I love everything about this photo, but I need to know why they're wearing sweaters. Justin Bieber, any thoughts?

7 of 34
image
Getty Images
1997

A moment of silence for the fact that Posh Spice attended this little boy's wedding 21 years later. Any guesses on his favorite Spice Girl? Go.

8 of 34
image
Getty Images
1998

Bandana game strong.

9 of 34
image
Getty Images
2001

Pictured: Harry in his very angsty teenage years. "Is this how they pose in the movies?"

10 of 34
image
Getty Images
2002

The original Lip Bite did not originate from Prince Harry at his wedding. You're very welcome.

11 of 34
image
Getty Images
2003

The only way to move your shit of your dorm. College students, take notes.

12 of 34
image
Getty Images
2003

"YOU told Grandmum I forgot to walk the corgi, didn't you?"

13 of 34
image
Getty Images
2006

The image that single-handedly invented body language experts.

14 of 34
2006 Trooping Of The Colour Ceremony
Getty ImagesMark Cuthbert
2006

"I can't believe that 12 years from now I'm going to have to move my wedding around for you." —Princess Eugenie

15 of 34
image
Getty Images
2007

Going in for the kill...

16 of 34
RBS 6 Nations: England v Italy
Getty ImagesRichard Heathcote
2007

"He was a sk8r boi..." 🎶

17 of 34
Prince Harry Returns From Afghanistan
Getty ImagesAntony Jones
2008

A hero in my heart and for the U.K.

18 of 34
Royals Attend Order of The Garter Service
Getty ImagesPool/Tim Graham Royal Photos
2008

A sweet throwback photo of some (future) in-law bonding time with none other than K.Midd.

19 of 34
image
Getty Images
2010

It's Britney, bitch.

20 of 34
image
Getty Images
2010

Prince Harry pictured on a trip to Botswana (the place he and Meghan Markle fell in love years later) helping a child button his jacket in an education center. My heart will go on.

21 of 34
image
Getty Images
2010

Somebody call 911. I am deceased.

22 of 34
image
Getty Images
2011

When you get a little too excited during the polo match.

23 of 34
image
Getty Images
2012

Happy holidays from the Mountbatten-Windsors!

24 of 34
image
Getty Images
2013

Spotted: a beardless Harry!

25 of 34
image
Getty Images
2014

Also spotted: a very hot Harry.

26 of 34
image
Getty Images
2015

Pictured: Me and Harry in the club.

27 of 34
image
Getty Images
2015

Henry David Thoreau Charles Albert David. (Yes, Henry.)

28 of 34
image
Getty Images
2015

I don't know how to unpack this.

29 of 34
image
Getty Images
2016

"It's pretty amazing what these things can do, you know?"

30 of 34
image
Getty Images
2016

Good Girl Boy Gone Bad.

