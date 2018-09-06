On Tuesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the WellChild Awards, which "celebrates the inspirational qualities of the U.K.’s seriously ill children and young people." It was quite an eventful evening, including the debut of Meghan's stunning Altuzarra suit, Harry's incredibly sweet speech, and the couple's reveal of their favorite Disney movies (The Lion King for Harry, while Meghan's is The Little Mermaid).

There was another adorable moment you might have missed, though. While meeting with the children honored at the event, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were incredibly affectionate. In a resurfaced video, Harry can be spotted gently rubbing Meghan's back while talking to Scarlett, a 10-year-old who is severely disabled, and now I'm crying.

This, of course, isn't the first time Harry and Meghan have shown PDA during formal events. The couple have been very open about their affection towards each other, but keep it to a minimum when they're around the Queen and other members of the royal family. Aside from their wedding, Harry and Meghan shared their biggest display of affection at the Sentebale Polo Match in July when they shared a passionate kiss after Meghan presented Harry with his trophy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet @WellChild Awards winner Matilda, aged seven, who has Spina Bifida and is paralysed from the chest down. When she grows up, Matilda's dream is to become a nurse #WellChildAwards pic.twitter.com/4yBiU4E96u — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2018

Here's hoping we'll see more sweet moments tonight when the Duke and Duchess attend the 100 Days to Peace Gala to raise awareness for PTSD and help veterans who have suffered from the condition. Check back here for the details later!