Every Clue You May Have Missed That Meghan Markle Really Was Pregnant

It’s sunshine all around this morning as Kensington Palace has announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pregnant with their first child. The couple, who got married back in May, are preparing to start their own family with a baby due to be born in the spring of next year, and the internet could not be happier about it.

Sharing the wonderful news across social media on Monday, the palace confirmed: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

As most expectant women decide to do, it seems that Meghan and Harry opted to keep the happy news private for the first few months of their pregnancy. Royal correspondent Rebecca English also revealed that the Duchess has already had her 12-week-scan, and the baby is in good health. In other words, that’s TWELVE WHOLE WEEKS that we’ve all just been running around like schmucks, while a new royal baby was hiding in plain sight this whole time.

But that’s not to say there hasn’t been constant speculation amongst royal family fans that Meghan could secretly be pregnant. Rumors have been circulating ever since the royal wedding earlier this year, and now, looking back at the past couple of months, there’s been plenty of subtle signs that you may have missed that hinted at the mom-to-be knowing she was expecting a baby. Time to take a look back at each of them.