If I could be anything in this world, I'd be Queen Elizabeth's blanket. Think about it: It's cozy, it gets to travel the world, and it hears all of the hot royal goss out in public—or, even better, in the car between events. In honor of the Queen's latest blanket appearance today that she shared with Kate Middleton, we've rounded up QE2's chicest blanket moments, below, and wear to shop 'em. Because really, we're all just out here trying to make blankets socially acceptable outerwear.
Blanket so good she needed to share it.
The blue one stays in the car, though...
...It's that special.
Chic, goes nicely with the red.
Even chicer.
Will wear this everyday from November through January.
There's the blue one again.
And again. Just hold on we're goin' home.
Blanket prep.
QE2: Blanket trendsetter since '51.
