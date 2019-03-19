Squawk Box - Season 20
An Ode to Queen Elizabeth's Very Soft, Very Stylish Blankets

image
By Rachel Epstein
Queen Car
Tim GrahamGetty Images

If I could be anything in this world, I'd be Queen Elizabeth's blanket. Think about it: It's cozy, it gets to travel the world, and it hears all of the hot royal goss out in public—or, even better, in the car between events. In honor of the Queen's latest blanket appearance today that she shared with Kate Middleton, we've rounded up QE2's chicest blanket moments, below, and wear to shop 'em. Because really, we're all just out here trying to make blankets socially acceptable outerwear.

1 2019 - The Fuzzy Blue One
Queen Elizabeth II And The Duchess Of Cambridge Visit King's College London
Neil MockfordGetty Images

Maisonette, $225

SHOP IT

Blanket so good she needed to share it.

2 2019 - The Fuzzy Blue One
The Royal Family Attend Church At Sandringham
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

Maisonette, $225

SHOP IT

The blue one stays in the car, though...

3 2018 - The Fuzzy Blue One
Members Of The Royal Family Attend St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

Maisonette, $225

SHOP IT

...It's that special.

4 2015 - The Checkered One
The 2015 Braemar Highland Gathering
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

Society6, $60

SHOP IT

Chic, goes nicely with the red.

5 2014 - The Plaid One
Braemar Highland Games
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

L.L. Bean, $95

SHOP IT

Even chicer.

6 2017 - The Tartan One
Braemar Highland Games 2013
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

Lochcarron of Scotland, $160

SHOP IT

Will wear this everyday from November through January.

7 2013 - The Fuzzy Blue One
Royal Family Attend Church Service At Sandringham
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

Maisonette, $225

SHOP IT

There's the blue one again.

8 2012 - The Fuzzy Blue One
Celebrity Sightings In London - November 19, 2012
Olga BermejoGetty Images

Maisonette, $225

SHOP IT

And again. Just hold on we're goin' home.

9 1994 - The Tartan One
Queen Car
Tim GrahamGetty Images

Lochcarron of Scotland, $160

SHOP IT

Blanket prep.

10 1951 - The Cream One
Royalty - Princess Elizabeth Tour of Canada
PA ImagesGetty Images

Target, $15

SHOP IT

QE2: Blanket trendsetter since '51.

•••

