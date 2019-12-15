Taylor Swift kicked off her 30s with an epic, Christmas-themed birthday party. Nothing about this is particularly surprising considering A) Taylor Swift is known for throwing amazing parties, B) Those parties frequently have a theme, and C) Her birthday, December 13th (thus her lucky number, 13), is very close to Christmas anyway.

"Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind... I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*," Taylor wrote in the caption for just one of the several galleries of shots from the shindig she posted on Instagram.

Scroll down for all of Taylor's personal pics from the party, as well as shots that some of her friends (the guest list included everyone from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt to her childhood BFF, Abigail Anderson Lucier) posted as well.