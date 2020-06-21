How Celebrities Are Celebrating Father's Day 2020

17 Mindy Kaling

"Happy Father’s Day everyone! Father figures come in all shapes and sizes. I hope you’re having a wonderful day with whomever provides that support and love to you and your family. My dad is too shy for me to post a picture of him, but I wanted to relay a fun fact about him. Since the day my dad brought me and my daughter Katherine home from the hospital, he has visited her. Every single day. Sometimes it’s to push her on the swing for 45 minutes, sometimes it’s a stroll around the block to look at snails. Even when I moved to New York or London for work, he Skyped with her on the phone or flew out to see her in person. I remember him taking her in a stroller around Soho “to look at all the shops”. The first time he was unable to see her in person every day was during Covid, and then, for three months he met her outside a glass door in his mask and gloves at my house and talked to her. He would drop off homemade puzzles and Indian food. It’s funny how you can love your own father even more by seeing how they love your kids. I’m so lucky to have him in my life. ❤️ What’s something memorable your father or father figure has done for you?"