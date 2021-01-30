The Queen's Famous Brooches Have Special Hidden Meanings

The Queen is not afraid of bold and unique fashion choices. The monarch famously wears bright, eye-grabbing outfits in a rainbow array of colors so that she's easy to spot at events—seriously. "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen,'" Sophie, Countess of Wessex explained in the documentary The Queen at 90."Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, ten, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

While the meaning behind the Queen's colorful wardrobe is pretty well known, there's another regular part of her look that's laden with deeper and sometimes hidden meanings: Her brooches. A lot of the brooches in the Queen's collection have been passed down through the generations in the royal family (she's even passed a few down to younger royals like Kate Middleton) and, often, the Queen chooses a brooch that has a special meaning or history that's tied to the event at hand. Here are the special stories and meanings behind some of the monarch's favorite and most famous brooches.