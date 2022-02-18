Gigi and Bella Hadid Posed Naked With a Snake for a Versace Campaign

Gigi Hadid (L) and Bella Hadid are seen in Brooklyn on April 23, 2018 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty/Gotham)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Gigi and Bella Hadid recently starred in a Versace campaign alongside Donatella Versace herself, and it looks like we're nowhere near done seeing them rep the brand.

Donatella herself just posted a new ad photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott on Instagram. The picture features none other than the Hadid sisters, posing completely nude with just designer handbags protecting their modesty, a black one for brunette Bella and a white one for blonde Gigi.

And while both sisters are sporting anklets, that's not the only accessory Bella has wrapped around her calf... There's also a yellow snake—ahem—snaking around her leg. Though it could of course be a well-placed prop, it looks disturbingly real.

Both sisters are also wearing more pieces of gold jewelry in lieu of clothing, and are wearing their long hair down and curly. Gigi is holding up a red apple.

Donatella captioned the post, "MY. VERSACE. GODDESSES." Gigi wrote, "Love u," while fellow supermodel Emily Ratajkowski commented a bunch of heart-eye emojis.

Both sisters have also been pretty busy with their modeling recently. Bella walked the Michael Kors and Proenza Schouler runways during NYFW, while Gigi covered both InStyle's and V Magazine's latest issues.

Meanwhile, Bella has also been speaking out consistently on her support for the "Free Palestine" movement. The Hadid sisters are half-Palestinian.

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

