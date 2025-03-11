Gigi Hadid Just Opened Up About Dating Bradley Cooper for the First Time

Gigi Hadid currently lives on a former lavender farm in Pennsylvania, so yeah, she isn't a huge fan of being in the public eye all the time. It's no surprise then that the supermodel would wait a while to open up about her love life. Reports that Hadid and Bradley Cooper were dating first came out in October 2023. And while they've been photographed together and she briefly responded to a reporter asking about him, she hasn't said much about the relationship until now. In a new interview with Vogue for her April 2025 cover, Hadid talked about dating the actor, including how they got together and what she values most in their connection.

According to the interview, Hadid and Cooper met at a birthday party for a mutual friend's kid. (They both are also parents. Hadid has a four-year-old daughter, Khai, with her ex, Zayn Malik; Cooper has a seven-year-old daughter, Lea, with his ex, Irina Shayk.)

"You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating, and even for my friends who aren’t public figures, that’s hard," Hadid told Vogue. "Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know."

The 29-year-old shared that she and the Maestro star were both at the right place in their lives to start the relationship, which she describes as "very romantic and happy."

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid wearing matching red outfits in New York City in November 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential, and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve … and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be," she explained. "I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word."

Hadid also talked about what she really appreciates from her partnership with Cooper.

“I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief," the Next in Fashion host said. "For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap."

She said that Cooper got her going to more live theater, which she loves. Performing on stage could even be in her future. "It’s like a dream," she said when asked if she'd ever do theater, adding that that's "scary to say.”

Cooper and Hadid have kept their relationship very private, which she intends to continue. In the past, Hadid did quickly comment on Cooper while at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Asked by Entertainment Tonight if there would be a "handsome gent out in the crowd," she responded, "Oh my goodness, he's watching from home tonight." She explained that he was "on dad duty", but "so supportive" of her.

Other updates about the couple—such as them being "very happy" in the summer of 2024—have come from anonymous sources, which Hadid told Vogue get things "kind of right and kind of wrong." She added, "You just have to let it go; you can’t always correct everything."