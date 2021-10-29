Today's Top Stories
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Have Broken Up Amid Claims That He "Struck" Her Mom Yolanda

Zayn fully denies the allegations.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, ny january 12 zayn malik and gigi hadid seen on january 12, 2018 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have broken up after six years together on and off. The news comes after Yolanda Hadid, Gigi's mom, claimed Zayn "struck" her last week, as reported by TMZ.

Describing the incident, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Yolanda and Zayn had a disagreement that turned hostile. Yolanda is telling people around her that Zayn struck her. Yolanda is extremely upset and it has caused issues with Zayn and Gigi. Gigi was not there for the time of the incident, so she’s had to listen to both sides."

Zayn, who shares one-year-old daughter Khai with Gigi, has issued rare statements denying Yolanda's accusations. To multiple outlets including TMZ, he said the following: "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Although news of a split between Zayn and Gigi broke after Yolanda's allegations surfaced, sources are contradicting one another regarding the timing of the breakup. Several people "familiar with the situation" told TMZ that it happened a month ago, while another source told ET that the alleged altercation between Zayn and Yolanda precipitated the split.

"Gigi and Zayn broke up after the incident with Yolanda," ET's source said. "The two have been co-parenting but they are not together. They tried to make things work for their daughter, but it wasn’t working out."

new york, new york march 25 gigi hadid and zayn malik take baby khai on a walk to lunch at the smile on march 25, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

Zayn and Gigi have both asked for privacy in separate statements. A rep for the model told ET, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

On Twitter, the singer wrote, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

"In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves , this has been 'leaked' to the press.

"I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
