Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish Were So Happy for Each Other's Wins at the Grammys

There was a time when Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodgrigo—two massively talented and accomplished women who are both at the top of their game, up for all of the same awards, and still under the legal drinking age—would have been constantly pitted against each other. But this is 2022, and for all this era’s faults, we love to see these two queens supporting each other.

They may technically have been competitors at the 2022 Grammys, but Eilish and Rodrigo were clearly rooting for each other the whole night. Reaction shots showed Rodrigo in near tears clapping for Eilish’s performance of “Happier Than Ever” during the show. And when Rodrigo beat Eilish for Best Pop Solo Album, Eilish looked nothing short of overjoyed for her fellow artist as Rodrigo took the stage to accept her win.

We know it’s common practice to at least look like you’re happy for the person who beat you in your awards category at these ceremonies but honestly, you just can’t fake support like this. In fact, we know that Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are fans of each other. Eilish included her fellow young superstar in an Instagram post of hugging friends, captioned simply, “this is where the real love is.” In a Howard Stern interview Eilish said she wanted to put Rodrigo “in a glass box” to protect her and in an Entertainment Tonight interview, Rodrigo said she thought Eilish was “incredible” and said it was so cool to be able to look up to someone like her.

Could this get any sweeter?