The Grammys 2022 Red Carpet: Our Favorite Looks

Music's biggest night is here!

It's the night that music lovers everywhere have been waiting for: The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Not only does this mean that we're in store for a night of undoubtedly memorable performances from artists like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Lady Gaga, but we can also look forward to music's finest pulling out all the stops with their fashion choices.

This night comes on the heels of a truly iconic red carpet season and a remarkable night of fashion at last weekend's Academy Awards, which featured a slew of artists donning unique and unexpected looks. In that vein, I'm looking forward to seeing what irreverent, trendsetting artists like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X will be wearing, along with artists like Megan Thee Stallion, who opted for a showstopping, Venus-like look at the Oscars by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

For Marie Claire's favorite looks as the night progresses, be sure to bookmark this page—we'll be updating it through the night.

St. Vincent in Gucci

Grammys 2022 red carpet

Paris Hilton

Grammys 2022 red carpet

Chrissy Tiegen

Grammys 2022 red carpet

Saweetie

Grammys 2022 red carpet

Halsey

Grammys 2022 red carpet

Joni Mitchell

Grammys 2022

Billie Eilish

Grammys 2022

Chelsea Handler

Grammys 2022

Doja Cat in custom Versace

Grammys 2022

Brandi Carlile

Grammys 2022

Olivia Rodrigo

Grammys 2022

Tiffany Haddish

2022 Grammys fashion

Lily Aldridge

2022 Grammys fashion

