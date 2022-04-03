The Grammys 2022 Red Carpet: Our Favorite Looks

It's the night that music lovers everywhere have been waiting for: The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Not only does this mean that we're in store for a night of undoubtedly memorable performances from artists like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Lady Gaga, but we can also look forward to music's finest pulling out all the stops with their fashion choices.

This night comes on the heels of a truly iconic red carpet season and a remarkable night of fashion at last weekend's Academy Awards, which featured a slew of artists donning unique and unexpected looks. In that vein, I'm looking forward to seeing what irreverent, trendsetting artists like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X will be wearing, along with artists like Megan Thee Stallion, who opted for a showstopping, Venus-like look at the Oscars by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

For Marie Claire's favorite looks as the night progresses, be sure to bookmark this page—we'll be updating it through the night.

St. Vincent in Gucci

(Image credit: Getty)

Paris Hilton

(Image credit: Getty)

Chrissy Tiegen

(Image credit: Getty)

Saweetie

(Image credit: Getty)

Halsey

(Image credit: Getty)

Joni Mitchell

(Image credit: Getty)

Billie Eilish

(Image credit: Getty)

Chelsea Handler

(Image credit: Getty)

Doja Cat in custom Versace

(Image credit: Getty)

Brandi Carlile

(Image credit: Getty)

Olivia Rodrigo

(Image credit: Getty)

Tiffany Haddish

(Image credit: Getty)

Lily Aldridge