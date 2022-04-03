The Grammys 2022 Red Carpet: Our Favorite Looks
Music's biggest night is here!
It's the night that music lovers everywhere have been waiting for: The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Not only does this mean that we're in store for a night of undoubtedly memorable performances from artists like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Lady Gaga, but we can also look forward to music's finest pulling out all the stops with their fashion choices.
This night comes on the heels of a truly iconic red carpet season and a remarkable night of fashion at last weekend's Academy Awards, which featured a slew of artists donning unique and unexpected looks. In that vein, I'm looking forward to seeing what irreverent, trendsetting artists like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X will be wearing, along with artists like Megan Thee Stallion, who opted for a showstopping, Venus-like look at the Oscars by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.
For Marie Claire's favorite looks as the night progresses, be sure to bookmark this page—we'll be updating it through the night.
St. Vincent in Gucci
Paris Hilton
Chrissy Tiegen
Saweetie
Halsey
Joni Mitchell
Billie Eilish
Chelsea Handler
Doja Cat in custom Versace
Brandi Carlile
Olivia Rodrigo
Tiffany Haddish
Lily Aldridge
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
-
Want Wedding Inspiration from Kate Middleton? We’ve Got You Covered
We break down her somethings old, new, borrowed, and blue.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have All Taken Up One of the Queen’s Favorite Pastimes
The trio got into the hobby while in lockdown.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Royals’ “Never Complain, Never Explain” Mantra May Soon Be a Relic of the Past
“It is not a criticism of how it was done in the past. But times are changing.”
By Rachel Burchfield