Gwen Stefani Says One of Her Hit Songs Predicted Her Divorce Nearly a Decade Before It Happened

Like most songwriters, feelings are processed through writing music and lyrics—consciously or subconsciously. Apparently the latter was true for Gwen Stefani, who told Nylon in a new interview that her 2006 hit song “The Sweet Escape” foreshadowed her divorce from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale nearly 10 years before it actually happened.

“It makes me cry,” Stefani said of the song. “I listen to the lyrics of that song, and it’s like, ‘Whoa!’ There was so much loaded fucking stuff in that song that was going on in my private life that it’s just crazy. It’s foreshadowing the future.”

Stefani and Rossdale, seen here in 2013, married in 2002 and divorced in 2015. They share three sons. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stefani married Rossdale four years prior to the release of “The Sweet Escape” in 2006; they’d go on to become parents to three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. “The Sweet Escape” is about a couple going through a tough patch in their relationship—subconsciously, apparently, about her own marriage. Stefani was under enormous stress at the time and had just given birth to their first child when Interscope Records president Jimmy Iovine called and asked her to get into the studio with Akon, who produced the track.

“I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Stefani said. “‘The baby’s nine weeks old!’...[But] Jimmy’s always right.”

Only in hindsight did Stefani realize her hit "The Sweet Escape" was about leaving her marriage to Rossdale. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The Sweet Escape” was on Billboard’s Top 10 for 15 weeks, peaking at No. 1. (According to Bustle , in a little twist of irony, Akon’s song “Don’t Matter” blocked it from reaching the top spot.)

Stefani shared that the song’s catchiest hook came in at the last minute: “We’re sitting there, it’s done, and Akon goes ‘Wait, I got one other idea,’” she said. “He walks in the booth like ‘Woo-hoo!’” (You know you can hear it in your head.)

Stefani and No Doubt will reunite onstage at Coachella this month, after not performing together since 2015. (She's seen here in 2009 with bandmate Tony Kanal.) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stefani and Rossdale eventually called it quits in 2015, 13 years after marrying in 2002. The next year, she told The New York Times that she wasn’t going to reveal details of the split, but “if I could, I would just tell you everything, and you would just be in shock,” she said. “It’s a really good, juicy story.”

Stefani found love again with Shelton after meeting on the set of "The Voice." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stefani eventually remarried country singer Blake Shelton after the two met while serving as judges on The Voice. She’ll hit the stage this month at Coachella, where she and her band, No Doubt, will take the stage together for the first time since 2015.