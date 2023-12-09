We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Gwyneth Paltrow in Vibrant Yellow Carolina Herrera

Gwyneth Paltrow was in a can’t-miss-it shade of yellow while attending the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where she wore the vibrant hue to the festival’s closing ceremony. The sarong gown—from Carolina Herrera’s Resort 2024 collection—“included shirred puff sleeves, which had a ruching effect that gathered at the oversized belted bow at her waist,” People reports. “The dress featured a modest boat neckline and a thigh-high slit at the center of the dress.”
She accessorized the look with a pair of yellow opened-toe platform heels and a pair of diamond and gold drop earrings.
During a discussion at the festival, Paltrow shared with “In Conversation” moderator Jomana Al-Rashid that her mother, Blythe Danner, played an integral role in how she perceived acting early on: “My mother is an actress,” Paltrow said, per Variety. “She did mostly theater. And so I grew up as a little girl watching her rehearse plays and running around the theater. My mother would even say she always felt a bit insecure. When she was onstage, she was the most powerful, integrated force of nature that I have ever seen. And so I wanted to be that.”
Paltrow was joined by several more luminaries at the Red Sea International Film Festival, including Halle Berry, Naomi Campbell, Sofia Vergara, and Michelle Williams. Paltrow’s appearance followed her standout Valentino moment earlier in the week at the 2023 Fashion Awards in London.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
