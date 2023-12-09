We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Gwyneth Paltrow in Vibrant Yellow Carolina Herrera

Gwyneth Paltrow was in a can’t-miss-it shade of yellow while attending the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where she wore the vibrant hue to the festival’s closing ceremony. The sarong gown—from Carolina Herrera’s Resort 2024 collection—“included shirred puff sleeves, which had a ruching effect that gathered at the oversized belted bow at her waist,” People reports. “The dress featured a modest boat neckline and a thigh-high slit at the center of the dress.”

She accessorized the look with a pair of yellow opened-toe platform heels and a pair of diamond and gold drop earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a discussion at the festival, Paltrow shared with “In Conversation” moderator Jomana Al-Rashid that her mother, Blythe Danner, played an integral role in how she perceived acting early on: “My mother is an actress,” Paltrow said, per Variety . “She did mostly theater. And so I grew up as a little girl watching her rehearse plays and running around the theater. My mother would even say she always felt a bit insecure. When she was onstage, she was the most powerful, integrated force of nature that I have ever seen. And so I wanted to be that.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow was joined by several more luminaries at the Red Sea International Film Festival, including Halle Berry, Naomi Campbell, Sofia Vergara, and Michelle Williams. Paltrow’s appearance followed her standout Valentino moment earlier in the week at the 2023 Fashion Awards in London.