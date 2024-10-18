Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet Kiss While Filming 'Marty Supreme'
There's a pairing I never thought I'd see!
I did not have Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet locking lips on my 2024 bingo card.
Both being in long-term relationships, of course these two didn't kiss as themselves, they kissed in character while filming their upcoming movie Marty Supreme—but still! (Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in 2018, while Chalamet has been dating Kylie Jenner since last year.)
On Oct. 16, Paltrow and Chalamet were pictured passionately making out and otherwise embracing in a Central Park tunnel, as part of the movie production.
In the images, the Iron Man actress was wearing a sumptuous red satin ball gown with black satin opera gloves and sparkly drop earrings, with her bright blonde hair styled in an elaborate bun. The Dune star wore a 1950s-style gray suit and tie. He wore his hair slick and with a neat parting, accessorizing with thin-rimmed eyeglasses and a retro moustache.
Little is known about Marty Supreme so far, though judging by these photos alone, it promises to be an extremely intriguing release.
According to Deadline, the film is "based loosely" on the life of '50s table tennis champion Marty Reisman. It is directed by Josh Safdie, who was notably behind the 2019 Adam Sandler film Uncut Gems, and also stars Odessa A'zion, Fran Drescher, Sandra Bernhard, and Tyler the Creator.
This marks Paltrow's first major feature-film appearance since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. These days, the actress focuses mostly on Goop, her wellness platform and lifestyle retail brand.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meanwhile, Chalamet is one of Hollywood's most prolific actors of the last few years. Most recently, he starred in Dune: Part Two, Wonka, and Bones and All. He is most famous for the Dune series, as well as Call Me By Your Name and Little Women.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Even Meghan Markle Loves Uniqlo's Basics
She admitted to shopping there in a rare statement.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Striking a Healthy Work-Life Balance Postpartum
Sounds like she's found a great approach.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zendaya Admits She Wouldn't Take Tom Holland to a Dance Class Because He's "Too Good"
Very relatable stuff.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet "Looked Very Much in Love" on Meatball-Fueled NYC Date, Source Says
So cute!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet “See a Long-Lasting Relationship Together”
The couple apparently like to “keep their relationship under the radar in order to feel some sense of normalcy.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kylie Jenner Is “Protective” of Her Relationship with Timothée Chalamet, But the Two Are Apparently Still Going Strong
After not being photographed together in five months, the collective world was starting to wonder, you know.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Make No Mistake About It—Gwyneth Paltrow Is a Big Fan of Princess Kate
Paltrow—who has also grabbed sushi with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the past—wrote a kind message to Kate over the weekend that didn’t go unnoticed.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Says the Public Would Be “Quite Shocked” to Learn What Movie Roles She Gave Up to Raise Her Kids
“There were a lot.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Loves This Reality Show and She's Never Been More Relatable
She's a fan of having a "slovenly day," too.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes on Which of Her Movies from the 1990s President Bill Clinton Snored His Way Through
Suddenly, a special White House screening turned…not so special.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Was "So Upset" When People Called Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh a Goop "Ripoff"
There's room for everyone!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published