Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet Kiss While Filming 'Marty Supreme'

I did not have Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet locking lips on my 2024 bingo card.

Both being in long-term relationships, of course these two didn't kiss as themselves, they kissed in character while filming their upcoming movie Marty Supreme—but still! (Paltrow married Brad Falchuk in 2018, while Chalamet has been dating Kylie Jenner since last year.)

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet passionately kiss in Central Park while filming Marty Supreme. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Oct. 16, Paltrow and Chalamet were pictured passionately making out and otherwise embracing in a Central Park tunnel, as part of the movie production.

In the images, the Iron Man actress was wearing a sumptuous red satin ball gown with black satin opera gloves and sparkly drop earrings, with her bright blonde hair styled in an elaborate bun. The Dune star wore a 1950s-style gray suit and tie. He wore his hair slick and with a neat parting, accessorizing with thin-rimmed eyeglasses and a retro moustache.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet wore 1950s-style party clothes while filming Marty Supreme. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Little is known about Marty Supreme so far, though judging by these photos alone, it promises to be an extremely intriguing release.

According to Deadline, the film is "based loosely" on the life of '50s table tennis champion Marty Reisman. It is directed by Josh Safdie, who was notably behind the 2019 Adam Sandler film Uncut Gems, and also stars Odessa A'zion, Fran Drescher, Sandra Bernhard, and Tyler the Creator.

This marks Paltrow's first major feature-film appearance since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. These days, the actress focuses mostly on Goop, her wellness platform and lifestyle retail brand.

Meanwhile, Chalamet is one of Hollywood's most prolific actors of the last few years. Most recently, he starred in Dune: Part Two, Wonka, and Bones and All. He is most famous for the Dune series, as well as Call Me By Your Name and Little Women.