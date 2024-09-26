It's a not-so-hidden secret among fashion editors that Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle empire, Goop, makes excellent apparel. Now, the actor-slash-designer's label is reminding us all that she has equally discerning taste in rooms to wear those pieces within.

Goop has once again linked up with CB2, the sister retailer to Crate & Barrel, for a homewares and furniture collaboration. The 25-piece lineup, their second after an initial collab in 2018, entails everything from stately plates and ombré glass vases, to marble-topped tables and tri-pod lamps. Hints of buzzy interior design trends appear in a plush cloud couch and a some shearling-coated armchairs, but the selection of creamy neutrals feels distinctly like GP.

(Image credit: CB2)

(Image credit: CB2)

Paltrow's Montecito home has inspired interiors obsessives since her 2022 Architectural Digest tour. She brought a little of her clean, inviting-yet-minimal aesthetic to the Goop x CB2 collection in pieces like the Claude Bar—an American oak and Dover marble hybrid that reflects one of Paltrow's favorite items in her home. There are also signs of influences from modern Parisian apartments and mid-century Italian modernist furniture in the low-to-the-ground couches, marble sconces, and sculptural, exposed-bulb chandeliers.

(Image credit: CB2)

(Image credit: CB2)

"In our view, beauty comes from individuality and refinement, and that’s what we infused into every detail of this collection," Paltrow said in a press release. She pointed to the brass caps and marble legs on a chair as an example—they're gorgeous out of the box, but they'll also accumulate a refined, lived-in look with each person who sits in them "These are heirloom pieces to treasure," she said. And to luxuriate in while wearing your G. Label by Goop best.

(Image credit: CB2)

Shop Goop x CB2

CB2 Cremieux White Ceramic Dinnerware Set With Soup Bowl by Goop $67.80 at CB2

CB2 Regine Aubergine Purple Short Glass Vase by Goop $129 at CB2

CB2 Montaigne Black Tripod Floor Lamp by Goop $349 at CB2

CB2 Noemie Etched Red Wine Glass by Goop $29.95 at CB2

CB2 Claude Marble and Oak Wood Bar Cabinet by Goop $2,990 at CB2

CB2 Perle Shearling and Oak Wood Dining Chair by Goop $649 at CB2

CB2 Bretagne 96" Resin and Metal Dining Table by Goop $3,499 at CB2

CB2 Clemence Carved Marble Short Side Table by Goop $2,499 at CB2

CB2 Nadine Ivory Boucle Accent Chair by Goop $999 at CB2

CB2 Mylene 97" Ivory Boucle Curved Sofa by Goop $3,999 at CB2