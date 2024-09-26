With the Goop x CB2 Collaboration, Gwyneth Paltrow Is Your Interior Designer
The actor and founder brings the feel of her Montecito, California, home to everyone.
It's a not-so-hidden secret among fashion editors that Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle empire, Goop, makes excellent apparel. Now, the actor-slash-designer's label is reminding us all that she has equally discerning taste in rooms to wear those pieces within.
Goop has once again linked up with CB2, the sister retailer to Crate & Barrel, for a homewares and furniture collaboration. The 25-piece lineup, their second after an initial collab in 2018, entails everything from stately plates and ombré glass vases, to marble-topped tables and tri-pod lamps. Hints of buzzy interior design trends appear in a plush cloud couch and a some shearling-coated armchairs, but the selection of creamy neutrals feels distinctly like GP.
Paltrow's Montecito home has inspired interiors obsessives since her 2022 Architectural Digest tour. She brought a little of her clean, inviting-yet-minimal aesthetic to the Goop x CB2 collection in pieces like the Claude Bar—an American oak and Dover marble hybrid that reflects one of Paltrow's favorite items in her home. There are also signs of influences from modern Parisian apartments and mid-century Italian modernist furniture in the low-to-the-ground couches, marble sconces, and sculptural, exposed-bulb chandeliers.
"In our view, beauty comes from individuality and refinement, and that’s what we infused into every detail of this collection," Paltrow said in a press release. She pointed to the brass caps and marble legs on a chair as an example—they're gorgeous out of the box, but they'll also accumulate a refined, lived-in look with each person who sits in them "These are heirloom pieces to treasure," she said. And to luxuriate in while wearing your G. Label by Goop best.
Shop Goop x CB2
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
