With the Goop x CB2 Collaboration, Gwyneth Paltrow Is Your Interior Designer

The actor and founder brings the feel of her Montecito, California, home to everyone.

a living room with white couches designed by Gwyneth Paltrow for CB2
(Image credit: CB2)
It's a not-so-hidden secret among fashion editors that Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle empire, Goop, makes excellent apparel. Now, the actor-slash-designer's label is reminding us all that she has equally discerning taste in rooms to wear those pieces within.

Goop has once again linked up with CB2, the sister retailer to Crate & Barrel, for a homewares and furniture collaboration. The 25-piece lineup, their second after an initial collab in 2018, entails everything from stately plates and ombré glass vases, to marble-topped tables and tri-pod lamps. Hints of buzzy interior design trends appear in a plush cloud couch and a some shearling-coated armchairs, but the selection of creamy neutrals feels distinctly like GP.

a couch from Gwyneth Paltrow's CB2 collaboration

(Image credit: CB2)

Gwyneth Paltrow wearing a white floral dress

(Image credit: CB2)

Paltrow's Montecito home has inspired interiors obsessives since her 2022 Architectural Digest tour. She brought a little of her clean, inviting-yet-minimal aesthetic to the Goop x CB2 collection in pieces like the Claude Bar—an American oak and Dover marble hybrid that reflects one of Paltrow's favorite items in her home. There are also signs of influences from modern Parisian apartments and mid-century Italian modernist furniture in the low-to-the-ground couches, marble sconces, and sculptural, exposed-bulb chandeliers.

a table with vases from CB2 in a white room

(Image credit: CB2)

a bar designed by Gwyneth Paltrow for CB2

(Image credit: CB2)

"In our view, beauty comes from individuality and refinement, and that’s what we infused into every detail of this collection," Paltrow said in a press release. She pointed to the brass caps and marble legs on a chair as an example—they're gorgeous out of the box, but they'll also accumulate a refined, lived-in look with each person who sits in them "These are heirloom pieces to treasure," she said. And to luxuriate in while wearing your G. Label by Goop best.

a living room with furniture from the gwyneth paltrow cb2 collaboration

(Image credit: CB2)

