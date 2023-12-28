Hailey and Justin Bieber Have a Cozy Date Night At The Toronto Maple Leafs Game

Unfortunately, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's latest sporty date night appearance did help their team win the game. But at least they still got a ton of applause.
The couple attended the Toronto Maple Leafs versus Ottawa Senators in Toronto on Wednesday night, representing their home team in matching looks.
The singer donned a Maple Leafs jacket with a backwards hat, while the supermodel looked adorable in a team baseball hat and blue turtleneck with a black leather jacket on top.
Justin Bieber at the Toronto Maple Leafs game in Canada! 💙 pic.twitter.com/VIMRVxENVTDecember 28, 2023
The pair, along with Will Arnett, were shouted during the game for being in attendance and of course, featured on the jumbotron. When the camera panned to them, they were seen cozied up in a box watching the game. When she pointed to her Maple Leafs hat, the crowd went wild.
Justin and Hailey Bieber at the Toronto Maple Leafs game 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/6yn1WNKBUIDecember 28, 2023
Not only that -- a group of young dancers and the Maple Leafs mascot performed an entire choreographed dance number to Bieber's songs.
pic.twitter.com/H7FvAdAdLsDecember 28, 2023
The Biebers have attended plenty of Maple Leafs games over the course of their relationship. In 2022, the pair sat rinkside and Justin wore an... interesting look.
This time they kept a much lower profile, but still looked adorable nonetheless.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator known for her self-deprecating humor and quick wit. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
-
Uh Oh, Is That a Hickey on Travis Kelce’s Neck...?
Let's get to the bottom of the latest Swiftie mystery.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Mariah Carey's Curls Just Invited Us On a Walk Down Memory Lane
Throwback!
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Honored the 7-Year Anniversary of Her Death
"Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
No, Hailey Bieber Is Not Making a Fashion Statement with These Heavy-Duty Shades She Wore in a Recent TikTok
She’s a total trendsetter, yes—but that’s decidedly not what she’s going for here.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Flintstones, a Met Gala Throwback, Britney Spears Circa 2003, and, Of Course, Barbie: Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2023 (So Far)
It was hard to choose.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Hailey Bieber Absolutely Goes There About Those Rampant Pregnancy Rumors: When It Happens, “You, As In the Internet, Will Be The Last To Know”
“And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f—ing care.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Hailey Bieber Takes Paris in Daring Hot Pants-Meets-Sweeping Trench Coat Combo
Fantastique.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Justin Bieber's Anniversary Message to Hailey Will Make You Weep
Good thing I never wear mascara.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Hailey Bieber Is a Vision in Neon at Dinner with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid
The three women also, whether on purpose or not, gave a glimpse into three forthcoming fall fashion trends.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey Celebrate Justine Skye’s Birthday on a Yacht in Cabo
As one does!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Quit TikTok Following Hailey Bieber Drama
Oh, boy.
By Iris Goldsztajn