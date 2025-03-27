Hailey Bieber Dresses for Her Tax Bracket at Church, in a $4,450 Trench Coat
By her side, Justin Bieber also got the khaki memo.
For fashion reporters like me, the month of March has been an endless blur of khaki trench coats. In the past seven days alone, I've seen beige outerwear from Katie Holmes, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber—just to name a few. Meanwhile, Marie Claire shoppers are going positively mad for the style, providing yet another indicator that the rich-girl favorite isn't going anywhere.
Though I yearn for a khaki reprieve, I can't argue the jacket's merit. Trench coats are the ultimate "wear with anything" piece that will yield a high return-on-investment, no matter how much you spend. It's for this reason that your favorite celebrities choose to drop five figures on styles of their own.
Bieber, for example, owns more than $12,500-worth of designer trench coats from brands like Saint Laurent and Stella McCartney, as well as a vintage design or two. Her favorite, however, has to be the $4,450 Cotton Utility Trench Coat from The Row.
The design is simplicity personified—even more so than your traditional double-breasted style. It boasts nothing more than a point collar, clean lines, and a soft, oatmeal hue. Bieber has reached for this particular style on several occasions—the most recent of which came just last night.
On March 26, Bieber attended her usual Wednesday night church service accompanied by husband Justin. The two were unusually coordinated in dual khaki looks. Justin sported his usual eclectic mix of loungewear, paired with khaki pants, while Hailey reached, once again, for her beloved trench.
Bieber paired the piece with flared black trousers and a striped tee. Her accessories stuck to the same "undetectably expensive" vibe, with the star sporting black kitten heel mules and an oversize leather clutch from Bottega Veneta.
Now, Bieber might drop thousands on her trench coat collection, but that is by no means required. Their minimalistic, logo-less nature makes trenches the ultimate inclusive trend, with near-identical styles available at virtually every price point. This is all to say: You can absolutely get the Bieber look for much less.
Shop Trench Coats Inspired By Hailey Baldwin
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
