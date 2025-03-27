Hailey Bieber Dresses for Her Tax Bracket at Church, in a $4,450 Trench Coat

By her side, Justin Bieber also got the khaki memo.

Hailey Bieber was seen leaving church in Los Angeles wearing a striped shirt and a trench coat.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

For fashion reporters like me, the month of March has been an endless blur of khaki trench coats. In the past seven days alone, I've seen beige outerwear from Katie Holmes, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber—just to name a few. Meanwhile, Marie Claire shoppers are going positively mad for the style, providing yet another indicator that the rich-girl favorite isn't going anywhere.

Though I yearn for a khaki reprieve, I can't argue the jacket's merit. Trench coats are the ultimate "wear with anything" piece that will yield a high return-on-investment, no matter how much you spend. It's for this reason that your favorite celebrities choose to drop five figures on styles of their own.

Bieber, for example, owns more than $12,500-worth of designer trench coats from brands like Saint Laurent and Stella McCartney, as well as a vintage design or two. Her favorite, however, has to be the $4,450 Cotton Utility Trench Coat from The Row.

The design is simplicity personified—even more so than your traditional double-breasted style. It boasts nothing more than a point collar, clean lines, and a soft, oatmeal hue. Bieber has reached for this particular style on several occasions—the most recent of which came just last night.

Hailey Bieber was seen leaving church in Los Angeles wearing a striped shirt and a trench coat.

Hailey Bieber wore her favorite The Row trench coat with black trousers and a striped shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cotton Utility Trench Coat
Vince
Cotton Utility Trench Coat

On March 26, Bieber attended her usual Wednesday night church service accompanied by husband Justin. The two were unusually coordinated in dual khaki looks. Justin sported his usual eclectic mix of loungewear, paired with khaki pants, while Hailey reached, once again, for her beloved trench.

Hailey Bieber was seen leaving church in Los Angeles wearing a striped shirt and a trench coat.

Justin Bieber mimicked her khaki energy, in baggy pants and a fur coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber paired the piece with flared black trousers and a striped tee. Her accessories stuck to the same "undetectably expensive" vibe, with the star sporting black kitten heel mules and an oversize leather clutch from Bottega Veneta.

Sanctuary Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Stripe Top
Anthropologie
Sanctuary Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Stripe Top

Rock Eternal Xl Clutch
Zadig & Voltaire
Rock Eternal XL Clutch

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule

Now, Bieber might drop thousands on her trench coat collection, but that is by no means required. Their minimalistic, logo-less nature makes trenches the ultimate inclusive trend, with near-identical styles available at virtually every price point. This is all to say: You can absolutely get the Bieber look for much less.

Shop Trench Coats Inspired By Hailey Baldwin

trench
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Rich Stormwear™ Longline Mac

Frida Shower Resistant Short Trench Coat
Hobbs
Frida Shower Resistant Short Trench Coat

X Revolve Need It Trench
Free People X Revolve
Need It Trench

Camel Bonded Cotton Trench Coat
Ganni
Camel Bonded Cotton Trench Coat

Trench coat plus
Torrid
Lightweight Trench Coat

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest in Fashion
Hailey Bieber was seen leaving church in Los Angeles wearing a striped shirt and a trench coat.
Hailey Bieber Dresses for Her Tax Bracket at Church, in a $4,450 Trench Coat
Kendall Jenner stands in a room wearing a bateau neckline top with coordinating skirt and pants
Kendall Jenner Pairs the Optical Illusion Skirt-Pant Trend With a Rich-Girl "Amazon" Clutch
Bella Hadid walks into a studio wearing an oversize leather jacket with a pair of capri leggings and ballet sneakers
The Ballet Sneaker Trend Is Bella Hadid's Undisputed It-Shoe of 2025
Jennifer Lawrence
The Jennifer Lawrence-Approved Adidas Sneakers Everyone's Talking About Are Secretly On Sale at Nordstrom
Selena Gomez visits the SiriusXM Studios on March 25, 2025 in New York City wearing a snakeskin blazer and jeans.
Selena Gomez Proves Skinny Jeans Are Cool Again With Khaite's $680 Benny Belt
Rihanna and A$AP were seen on a casual date night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. rihanna wore jeans, a vest, and a new alaia bag
Rihanna Hard-Launches Alaïa's New $2,350 It-Bag With a Baseball Cap and Jeans
Latest in News
Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries, and Kris Jenner posing with a car-shaped birthday cake at Marquee Nightclub in Las Vegas in October 2011
Kris Jenner Is Still Making Fun of Kim Kardashian for Her 72-Day Marriage
Hailey Bieber was seen leaving church in Los Angeles wearing a striped shirt and a trench coat.
Hailey Bieber Dresses for Her Tax Bracket at Church, in a $4,450 Trench Coat
Model with barely there makeup, glowy skin, and long coily hair.
Everything You Need to Know About Marie Claire’s Skin and Hair Awards
Kendall Jenner stands in a room wearing a bateau neckline top with coordinating skirt and pants
Kendall Jenner Pairs the Optical Illusion Skirt-Pant Trend With a Rich-Girl "Amazon" Clutch
Two men (Ike Barinholtz and Seth Rogen) sit at a conference table with a script in front of them, as two women (Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders) stand behind them, in &#039;The Studio.&#039;
The Cast of 'The Studio': Your Guide
Bella Hadid walks into a studio wearing an oversize leather jacket with a pair of capri leggings and ballet sneakers
The Ballet Sneaker Trend Is Bella Hadid's Undisputed It-Shoe of 2025
You might also like
View More ▸