For fashion reporters like me, the month of March has been an endless blur of khaki trench coats. In the past seven days alone, I've seen beige outerwear from Katie Holmes, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber—just to name a few. Meanwhile, Marie Claire shoppers are going positively mad for the style, providing yet another indicator that the rich-girl favorite isn't going anywhere.

Though I yearn for a khaki reprieve, I can't argue the jacket's merit. Trench coats are the ultimate "wear with anything" piece that will yield a high return-on-investment, no matter how much you spend. It's for this reason that your favorite celebrities choose to drop five figures on styles of their own.

Bieber, for example, owns more than $12,500-worth of designer trench coats from brands like Saint Laurent and Stella McCartney, as well as a vintage design or two. Her favorite, however, has to be the $4,450 Cotton Utility Trench Coat from The Row.

The design is simplicity personified—even more so than your traditional double-breasted style. It boasts nothing more than a point collar, clean lines, and a soft, oatmeal hue. Bieber has reached for this particular style on several occasions—the most recent of which came just last night.

Hailey Bieber wore her favorite The Row trench coat with black trousers and a striped shirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vince Cotton Utility Trench Coat $798 at Vince

On March 26, Bieber attended her usual Wednesday night church service accompanied by husband Justin. The two were unusually coordinated in dual khaki looks. Justin sported his usual eclectic mix of loungewear, paired with khaki pants, while Hailey reached, once again, for her beloved trench.

Justin Bieber mimicked her khaki energy, in baggy pants and a fur coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber paired the piece with flared black trousers and a striped tee. Her accessories stuck to the same "undetectably expensive" vibe, with the star sporting black kitten heel mules and an oversize leather clutch from Bottega Veneta.

Now, Bieber might drop thousands on her trench coat collection, but that is by no means required. Their minimalistic, logo-less nature makes trenches the ultimate inclusive trend, with near-identical styles available at virtually every price point. This is all to say: You can absolutely get the Bieber look for much less.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Trench Coats Inspired By Hailey Baldwin

Hobbs Frida Shower Resistant Short Trench Coat $270 at Hobbs

Free People X Revolve Need It Trench $188 at Revolve

Ganni Camel Bonded Cotton Trench Coat $875 at Ganni