Hailey and Justin Bieber "Overjoyed" After Birth of Their "Adorable" Baby, Jack Blues

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their first baby, son Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23.

Justin announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing a photo of baby Jack's foot, along with the caption, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER." Now, a source has confirmed just how "overjoyed" the superstar couple is having welcomed their first child.

Speaking exclusively to People, a source who is close to the "Yummy" singer said, "They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well." The source also confirmed that new mom Hailey is "doing well" after the birth.

According to the outlet's source, Justin and Hailey were excited to discover they were expecting a child. "The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," the source told People. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."

Basically, welcoming Jack Blues Bieber was apparently a dream come true for the famous couple, and it seems as though they are more than ready for parenthood. "Justin's already a great dad," the source claimed.

Justin and Hailey picked their baby son's name, Jack Blues, for a very specific reason. As reported by People, giving their baby "JB" initials was intentional, as all of Justin's siblings and his dad have the same initials, too. Jack is also apparently a reference to the middle name of Justin's dad, Jeremy. Now, Jack Blues is part of a very special family tradition, too.

Hailey announced her pregnancy in May, having managed to keep the news a secret for quite some time. In July, sources discussed how the Biebers were handling the pregnancy. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight , a source revealed, "[They're] spending time with family and friends, going to church, and leaning on their close-knit circles on the regular." The source continued, "They’ve been trying to keep everything sacred during this special time."

The Biebers were apparently delighted after discovering they would be welcoming their first child. "They can’t wait to have a family together and are closer to one another than ever before," the insider told the outlet. "They know that this was their destiny, and that this chapter was what was in store for them, and their partnership was meant to be."