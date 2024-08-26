Hailey and Justin Bieber "Overjoyed" After Birth of Their "Adorable" Baby, Jack Blues
"The baby is such a miracle."
Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their first baby, son Jack Blues Bieber, on August 23.
Justin announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing a photo of baby Jack's foot, along with the caption, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER." Now, a source has confirmed just how "overjoyed" the superstar couple is having welcomed their first child.
Speaking exclusively to People, a source who is close to the "Yummy" singer said, "They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well." The source also confirmed that new mom Hailey is "doing well" after the birth.
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
A photo posted by on
According to the outlet's source, Justin and Hailey were excited to discover they were expecting a child. "The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," the source told People. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."
Basically, welcoming Jack Blues Bieber was apparently a dream come true for the famous couple, and it seems as though they are more than ready for parenthood. "Justin's already a great dad," the source claimed.
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
A photo posted by on
Justin and Hailey picked their baby son's name, Jack Blues, for a very specific reason. As reported by People, giving their baby "JB" initials was intentional, as all of Justin's siblings and his dad have the same initials, too. Jack is also apparently a reference to the middle name of Justin's dad, Jeremy. Now, Jack Blues is part of a very special family tradition, too.
Hailey announced her pregnancy in May, having managed to keep the news a secret for quite some time. In July, sources discussed how the Biebers were handling the pregnancy. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed, "[They're] spending time with family and friends, going to church, and leaning on their close-knit circles on the regular." The source continued, "They’ve been trying to keep everything sacred during this special time."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The Biebers were apparently delighted after discovering they would be welcoming their first child. "They can’t wait to have a family together and are closer to one another than ever before," the insider told the outlet. "They know that this was their destiny, and that this chapter was what was in store for them, and their partnership was meant to be."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
32 Sci-Fi Movies That Defy Genre and Will Take You to Another World
If you thought you weren't a science-fiction fan, think again.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Insiders Claim Jennifer Lopez's Marriage Documentary Was Ben Affleck's "Idea For His Company"
"Jennifer’s team didn’t want to do it since she was focused on the album and Amazon original video project.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Princess Kate Makes Rare Public Appearance Alongside Her Family and as She Continues Cancer Treatment
The Princess of Wales was spotted in public for the first time in over a month.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Hailey Bieber on How Justin Bieber Divorce Rumors Have Affected Her Over the Years
It's really hurtful.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber Shares Why She Waited Until She Was Six Months Along to Announce Her Pregnancy—and Why She Almost Waited “Until the End”
Hailey and her husband of nearly six years, Justin Bieber, are set to become parents likely as soon as next month.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
As Her Due Date Nears, This Is How Hailey and Justin Bieber Are Spending Their Summer Before Hailey Gives Birth
The countdown is on—baby Bieber’s arrival is approaching.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Hailey Bieber Shares Relatable Pregnancy Struggle on Instagram
The model has been documenting her pregnancy.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kylie Jenner Posts Throwback Photo of Herself and Hailey Bieber to Welcome Her Into the Mom Club: “We’re Moms Now”
Meanwhile, on the same day, Bieber gave a huge hint as to when her “little bean” is due.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Justin Bieber Shares a Bunch of Pictures of Wife Hailey's Baby Bump
So cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Hailey Bieber’s Current No. 1 Pregnancy Craving Is, Admittedly, a Bit Bizarre
But, like she said, we’re “not allowed to judge.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Hailey Bieber Posts the Cutest New Baby Bump Pics
One word: wow.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published