Heidi Klum Shares Her Best Advice for Picking a Halloween Costume Last Minute
Who better to help you out with that?
Heidi Klum definitely believes in planning for your Halloween costume, but if you haven't yet this year, she still has some wise advice for you.
"I think planning [is important]," Klum told People recently. "I think a lot of people just wait, and then they're like, 'Oh, it's Halloween. What am I going to do?'"
For those who have yet to come up with a great costume, the model said, "We all have a lot of things in the house that you can make something with... I feel like a lot of things you can find around the house, or in the basement, or in your closet."
Or, if you don't have anything you deem good enough lying around at home, you could always rely heavily on beauty—as detailed in Marie Claire's handy Halloween makeup guide for 2024.
You could also take inspiration from our roundup of the best movie and TV-inspired costumes, or of the best duo costumes to put together with your bestie or significant other.
As for Klum, she's obviously not aboard the last-minute train with the rest of us.
The TV host recently explained to People that she's been working on her 2024 costume "for months already, adding, "Because molds need to be made. Prosthetics need to be made, fittings have to be had."
She continued, "There goes a lot into it because I wanted to be so spectacular that this is not something I can just throw together overnight. It takes a long time. It takes a lot of planning. And also then when I do the reveal, I want to have a special reveal because I know I have so many fans and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things."
In the past, Klum has delighted fans by going as a worm, Fiona from Shrek, Jessica Rabbit, a peacock, Heidi Klum clones....... Who knows what she'll come up with this year?
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
