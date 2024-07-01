Ice Spice Matches Her Orange Vintage Versace Dress to Her Hair at the BET Awards
The 24-year-old rapper attended the ceremony in a 20-year-old dress.
Ice Spice's orange hair spices up any outfit, and yesterday, she matched her 'do to the hue of her dress at the 2024 BET Awards.
Spice wore a vintage, tangerine-toned Versace dress from the brand's Spring/Summer 2004 collection, which made its debut when the rapper was just four years old. She took a break from her famous curls and styled her hair in an Old Hollywood bob.
The dress features a low back, a high-low ruffled hem, ruching at the center, and a keyhole neckline that dipped below the star's pierced belly button. It's quintessential 2004 Versace S/S 2004, a collection filled with bright neon colors, frilly ruffles, plunging necklines, exposed midriffs, and hip-hugging silhouettes.
Spice coordinated the slinky gown with a pair of satiny, orange stiletto sandal heels with a triangular toe box and thin ankle strap. On her right foot, the star accessorized with a thick, diamond-encrusted silver chain anklet. The ice on her ankle picked up the ice on her neck, a chunky diamond chain necklace with a huge diamond butterfly pendant.
This isn't the first time Spice matched her outfit to her hair. In fact, it's one of her stylist's classic tricks. Timothy Luke Garcia has dressed Ice Spice in plenty of hot pinks, army green shades, and sheer black numbers, but the rapper's looks really pop in her signature orange.
Earlier this year, for the People's Choice Awards, he dressed her in a custom orange lace Dolce & Gabbana dress with a bright orange fur collar, fit for a lion. For Spice's "Gimmie A Light" music video, Garcia styled a vintage orange J'adore Dior tank top with traffic cone-colored Manolo Blahnik stiletto booties.
Ice Spice was up for three awards at last night's ceremony, including the prize for best female hip-hop artist against heavy-hitters like Beyoncé, SZA, Cardi B, and Doja Cat. Nicki Minaj took home the award. Spice also treated the audience to a live performance of "Phat Butt" and "Think You the S--- (Fart)."
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
