Ice Spice's orange hair spices up any outfit, and yesterday, she matched her 'do to the hue of her dress at the 2024 BET Awards.

Spice wore a vintage, tangerine-toned Versace dress from the brand's Spring/Summer 2004 collection, which made its debut when the rapper was just four years old. She took a break from her famous curls and styled her hair in an Old Hollywood bob.

The dress features a low back, a high-low ruffled hem, ruching at the center, and a keyhole neckline that dipped below the star's pierced belly button. It's quintessential 2004 Versace S/S 2004, a collection filled with bright neon colors, frilly ruffles, plunging necklines, exposed midriffs, and hip-hugging silhouettes.

Ice Spice matched in all orange, from her head to her toes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spice coordinated the slinky gown with a pair of satiny, orange stiletto sandal heels with a triangular toe box and thin ankle strap. On her right foot, the star accessorized with a thick, diamond-encrusted silver chain anklet. The ice on her ankle picked up the ice on her neck, a chunky diamond chain necklace with a huge diamond butterfly pendant.

This isn't the first time Spice matched her outfit to her hair. In fact, it's one of her stylist's classic tricks. Timothy Luke Garcia has dressed Ice Spice in plenty of hot pinks, army green shades, and sheer black numbers, but the rapper's looks really pop in her signature orange.

Earlier this year, for the People's Choice Awards, he dressed her in a custom orange lace Dolce & Gabbana dress with a bright orange fur collar, fit for a lion. For Spice's "Gimmie A Light" music video, Garcia styled a vintage orange J'adore Dior tank top with traffic cone-colored Manolo Blahnik stiletto booties.

Ice Spice wore another orange number to the People's Choice Awards earlier this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ice Spice was up for three awards at last night's ceremony, including the prize for best female hip-hop artist against heavy-hitters like Beyoncé, SZA, Cardi B, and Doja Cat. Nicki Minaj took home the award. Spice also treated the audience to a live performance of "Phat Butt" and "Think You the S--- (Fart)."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors