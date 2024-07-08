Ice Spice Blows Kisses to Audience Members Booing a Taylor Swift Song During Festival Performance

Ice Spice has no time for people being rude about her friend Taylor Swift.

While the rapper was on stage at Rolling Loud Europe in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday, July 7, Swift's song "Karma" was played over the speakers.

Rather than getting annoyed or responding in kind, Ice Spice had the most relaxed, badass response: She simply blew kisses at the booing audience members, some of whom were also making thumbs-down signs. The moment was captured in a video that has since made the rounds on X.

Commenters were obsessed with Ice Spice's classy reaction, with one person writing, "MOTHERRR," and another saying, "an absolute queen!! we will be streaming the new album for sure"

Ice Spice and Swift have previously collaborated on one version of "Karma," and the rapper has also joined the popstar on stage as part of the Eras Tour. Plus, the two women are great friends outside of work too, with Ice having notably joined Swift's friend squad at the Super Bowl.

Ice Spice hangs out with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at the Super Bowl 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ice Spice isn't the only artist and friend of Swift's who's had to defend the "Fortnight" singer in recent weeks.

A couple of weeks ago, Charli XCX had to ask some of her fans to stop chanting "Taylor is dead" at her shows. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "can the people who do this please stop. online or at my shows. it is the opposite of what i want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. i will not tolerate it."

Charli served as one of the opening acts for Swift during the Reputation Tour in 2018.

I don't know about you, but I personally enjoy the part of this where women support women the best. Can we stop being weird about artists, please? Thanks!