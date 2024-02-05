Ice Spice Is Keeping the Y2K Spirit Alive in Baby Phat and a Cutout Catsuit

As someone known for taking bold fashion risks, Ice Spice has established herself as a key player when embracing of-the-moment trends—whether she's channeling the early 2000s or the far-off future. This same ethos was seen in her latest outfit, worn to a Grammy Awards' 2024 afterparty at Chateau Marmont: an all-black catsuit beneath a puffer coat and matching boots.
The singer's outfit embraced the rise of the one-piece catsuit—a piece worn by Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Hailey Bieber, and numerous others in various hues and textures. However, Ice Spice's late-night look also owned a key element of single-color dressing: mixing textures to create variation.
The singer's one-piece, layered over a matte bra and black thong, featured a diamond-patterned knit pattern. A dark nylon puffer jacket and round-toed, lug-soled quilted boots finished the look with a practical, utilitarian edge.
Ice Spice also used dimension when accessorizing, layering her ensemble with a chain-strapped crossbody handbag, classic diamond stud earrings, and layered diamond rings. Both jewelry pieces were matched with a diamond-coated nameplate necklace, which channeled early 2000s whimsy. Today, brands including Jennifer Zeuner and Baublebar offer similar custom options that can bring any outfit a burst of modern sparkle.
Y2K glamour was also on the brain for Ice Spice's first outing on the Grammys red carpet. For the occasion, the "Boy's A Liar" musician was draped in a custom dark denim jacket and maxi skirt from Baby Phat, complete with brown faux-fur trim, visible stitching, and the label's iconic cat embroidered on the back. For a dash of slick shine—just like Kimora Lee Simmons herself—the rapper's look was finished with a metal belt whose buckle proclaimed "Smoochie," sealing it with a kiss—or the hint of one, at least.
For those who know, Baby Phat was the defining brand of the naughties. Beloved by celebs like Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim, and Jennifer Lopez, Simmons' label was known for its rhinestone-embellished baby tees and fur-trimmed bombers. After ceasing operations in 2010, the American model-slash-designer officially revived Baby Phat in the fall of 2023. And now, less than a year out from its comeback, it's already had a viral red carpet moment, which is a telltale sign that its redo is on the right track.
Indeed, both of Ice Spice's Grammys looks tap into the wider interpretation of early 2000s fashion trends that have recently taken fashion by storm. And as the young rapper demonstrated, a nostalgic blast from the past updated with contemporary tweaks is the perfect blend of familiar yet fresh.
