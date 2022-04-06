Idris Elba Reveals the Hit Song Meghan Markle Requested at Her Wedding Reception
Once a Cali girl, always a Cali girl.
As if we weren't already jealous enough that we weren't invited to the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Idris Elba just revealed what songs lit up the dance floor at the royal nuptials. Elba may be best known as an impossibly sexy British actor but—surprise!—he is also a DJ, and he lent his services to the royal couple for their reception. Because of course he did.
Radio host Tiffany Calver of BBC's 1Xtra Rap Show asked Elba what the "vibe" was at the Meghan and Harry 'do. "What tune was the one that got everyone going crazy?" Unsurprisingly, Elba said the vibe was "iconic," adding that the jams that got everybody out of their seats were "American classic."
According to Elba, the first track that got the guests at Frogmore Cottage up and out of their seats was "I Want to Dance With Somebody" by the Whitney Houston. Which makes sense, because, well, we've been to weddings before. Elba also noted that "Still D.R.E." by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg—a special request of Meghan's—was a big hit at the reception. (What money wouldn't we pay to watch Prince William and Camilla Parker Bowles get low to Dr. Dre?)
Though Meghan Markle is not, as certain racist tabloid headlines have suggested, from Compton herself as Dre and Snoop are, she's definitely a California girl through and through. It's nice to see that even as a royal, she never let go of her Cali roots. As Calver said, "I knew I liked them."
Kathleen Walsh is a freelance writer and editor whose work focuses on culture, dating, and feminism and especially where all three intersect. Her writing can be found in the New York Times, InStyle, Teen Vogue, and more.
