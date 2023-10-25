Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Was Seen as an "Adulteress" Following the Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith didn't make any insensitive jokes nor physically assault anyone at the 2022 Oscars, yet some people apparently blamed her for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage.

Rock had made a joke about Jada's hairstyle, comparing it to G.I. Jane's, and Will did NOT enjoy it. So even though Jada was technically involved in the incident, in the immortal words of Liam Payne, she "did nothing"—but it seems that's not how some people saw it.

"It was ridiculous in how far it went," Jada told People of some people's opinion that she was to blame for the slap.

"But I also understood at the same time. Considering the false narrative that I had cheated on Will or I was like some adulteress, Will had never done that before.

"And I think that when we just look at human nature... when you look at the breadcrumbs, people need something to blame."

Sadly, Jada wasn't shocked about this turn of events.

"And so people not knowing what was happening behind the scenes, I surely wasn't surprised that I got blamed," she said. "But I understood that that's just the human nature of it all."

As Will and Jada work on repairing their marriage (which we didn't know had broken down until just a few weeks ago), there's been a lot of talk about human error.

Commenting on this recently, Jada said, "We are in a place now that we are in a deep healing space.

"And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together back to a life partnership."

She continued, "He can't be this perfect idealized husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human he is.

"He has to accept me for the human I am. And we want to love each other there."