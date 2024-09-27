James Corden Tried Ozempic, But Says It "Didn't Really Work" for Weight Loss

James Corden has opened up about his underwhelming experience with Ozempic.

Speaking on his podcast This Life of Mine, the former talk show host told guest Richard Osman that he tried the GLP-1 drug. Ozempic and similar drugs such as Wegovy have become increasingly popular with celebrities and the general population for weight loss purposes, but Corden says the medication "didn't really work" for him.

James Corden opened up about his experience with Ozempic on his podcast. (Image credit: Archive)

"I tried Ozempic, and it won’t be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn’t really work," the British TV star said (as transcribed by People). "I tried it for a bit and then what I realized was I was like, 'Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.' All this does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating [just because of hunger]."

Corden added, "You are looking at someone who’s eaten a king size, and when I say king size [Cadbury] Dairy Milk—one you give someone for Christmas—in a carwash. None of that was like, 'Oh, I’m so hungry.' It is not that, it’s something else."

Though Ozempic does work to increase satiety and decrease hunger, it also slows digestion, according to UC Davis Health.

Other stars such as Kelly Clarkson, Tracy Morgan and Sharon Osbourne have been open about taking Ozempic or similar semaglutide drugs, but others still have denounced the trend.

Bella Thorne denounced the beauty standards set by the Ozempic trend on Instagram. (Image credit: Courtesy of Bella Thorne / Instagram)

In a recent Instagram post, Bella Thorne credited the Ozempic trend with worsening her body image. "So, I haven't been feeling good about my body for a while," Thorne wrote on Instagram Stories in July.

"And especially with everybody on Ozempic, it's like setting all these crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with unless you're on Ozempic."

Earlier this month, Kate Moss' younger sister Lottie Moss revealed that she'd had a seizure after taking far too high a dose of Ozempic for her weight, and warned her followers against taking the medication.

In any case, if you are considering taking a semaglutide drug to help with weight loss, you should always consult with a doctor who can advise you on the best treatment plan for your specific circumstances.