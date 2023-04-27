James Corden Received Texts From Prince Harry During an Interview, But Refused to Comment on the Sussexes

James Corden is buds with Prince Harry.

If that much was unclear from his invitation to the Sussexes' 2018 wedding and the duke's appearance on The Late Late Show in 2021, perhaps the fact that Harry seems to regularly text Corden might clear things up for us once and for all.

Because, yep, while the TV host was being interviewed by The Sun's Clemmie Moodie recently, his phone screen lit up with the words, "Harry New."

Moodie writes, "Yep, it’s his mate in Montecito, Prince Harry. Poor James has to bat my hand away as, instinctively, I try to read the messages." LOL, oh goodness.

Corden then told the interviewer, "Oh God, wouldn’t you just love to see these," before explaining that he wouldn't have any comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying, "it’s not fair." This makes sense, especially considering the fact that the duke is embroiled in a legal battle with The Sun's publishers as I write this.

ICYMI, two years ago, Prince Harry joined Corden for a Late Late Show segment which they filmed on an open-deck tourist bus in Los Angeles. The host jokingly introduced the interviewing by saying, "When a friend of mine moved to town recently, I decided that I would show him some of Los Angeles' hidden gems, all while traveling in the style of a true native Angeleno." Having lived in L.A. for five years, 10/10 can confirm that this is indeed how everyone gets around over there.

As for why Corden is in the news so much recently, it's because—speaking of Los Angeles—he's swapping California for his native England soon, and will be leaving The Late Late Show after more than eight years at its helm. He even recruited Adele to help him film the last "Carpool Karaoke," so you know s***'s getting real.