Jason Kelce Holds Travis Kelce Accountable for Confronting Coach Andy Reid at the Super Bowl

Jason Kelce has called out his younger brother Travis Kelce for his viral confrontation of Coach Andy Reid at Sunday's Super Bowl.

In case you somehow missed it, Travis yelled at and shoved the Kansas City Chiefs head coach to ask him to keep him in the play while the game wasn't going so well for the Chiefs.

The moment was captured on camera, and football fans around the world criticized Travis for his outburst.

But while Tom Brady, Coach Reid, and Travis himself justified his behavior, Jason Kelce is making sure to hold him accountable—though of course he also understands how the incident happened.

"After the fumble and the turnover, the broadcast showed you having a heated exchange with Coach Reid, where it looks like you caught Big Red off guard a little bit," Jason said on the Kelces' podcast New Heights.

"As he said, I got him with a cheap shot. People are all over this, and I mean I get it, I can't—" Travis began, with Jason cutting in, "You crossed a line."

Travis told him, "I mean, I can't get that fired up to the point I'm bumping Coach and it's getting him off balance and stuff. When he stumbled I was like, 'Aw, sh*t.'"

But Jason felt there was more to it and told his brother, "I mean, let's be honest, the yelling in his face too is over the top. I think there's better ways to handle this, retrospectively."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chiefs tight end then chalked the outburst up to his passion for the game, and explained that people don't know what his relationship with Coach Reid looks like, adding, "And you know, it came in a moment when we weren't playing very well, I wasn't playing very well, and we had to get some sh*t going, and sometimes..."

Jason said, "Emotions ramped up."

Travis agreed, "Sometimes those emotions get away from me, man, and I've—that's been the battle of my career, but... everybody else, I don't give a sh*t what anybody else says. I talked to Coach Reid about it today and we kind of chuckled about it."

Jason then doubled down on his previous points, but agreed with his brother that people don't necessarily understand the relationship between coach and player.

"You came up hot because you were p*ssed off," he said. "It doesn't look great, obviously. The optics of it look really bad, but nobody knows your and Big Red's relationship. He's obviously made light of it already. You guys have already talked about it."

Coach Reid indeed doesn't seem to be particularly upset about the incident, as he told reporters about Travis earlier this week, "The part I love is he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team win. I mean, it's not a selfish thing, that's not what it is, and I understand that. And so, as much as he bumps into me, I get after him, and we understand that. And he just caught me off balance."