Tom Brady Defends Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Outburst: "There's Always Little Family Issues"

Tom Brady gets why Travis Kelce lost his temper during Sunday's Super Bowl.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback faced Kelce and his team at the 2021 Super Bowl, and Brady appeared in 10 of the NFL's league championship games over the course of his career—so he kinda knows what he's talking about.

Commenting on Kelce's viral altercation with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, when the tight end yelled at and shoved his coach, Brady was understanding.

Travis Kelce is seen yelling at Coach Reid on the sidelines at the Super Bowl. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"There's always little family issues and of course I don't mind seeing it 'cause I was a part of a lot of those things," he said on SiriusXM's Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray (via Entertainment Tonight).

"Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced. You're not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win."

Asked about the incident post-Super Bowl, Coach Reid said, "The part I love is he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team win. I mean, it's not a selfish thing, that's not what it is, and I understand that. And so, as much as he bumps into me, I get after him, and we understand that. And he just caught me off balance."

This, for Brady, shows Reid's integrity as a person and a coach.

"It speaks to the self-confidence that Coach Reid has in himself, too, 'cause he doesn't take that personally at all," the former QB added. "He doesn't look at that and feel like someone offended him. He takes it for what it is and doesn't make it more than it is and doesn't see someone's trying to belittle him. Travis is not trying to do any of those things. He's just trying to be fired up and stay in the moment."

When photos and videos of Kelce getting visibly furious with Reid made the rounds on the internet, commenters were less than pleased with his behavior.

But like his coach, Kelce laughed the episode off, telling reporters, "I was just telling him how much I love 'im." Based on Reid's own reaction, it sounds like all's well that ends well for everyone involved. Oh, sports!