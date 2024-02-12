Travis Kelce Was Filmed Yelling at Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl

Travis Kelce lost his cool on the national stage during Sunday's Super Bowl.

Sports can get emotional at times, but for obvious reasons, none quite so much as the NFL's biggest event of the year.

Though Kelce's team the Kansas City Chiefs ended up winning the game by a small margin against the San Francisco 49ers, the early parts of the contest didn't look so promising.

I will NOT pretend to understand anything about football, but there was one point in the game when Noah Gray was on the field as a tight end instead of Kelce, and Taylor Swift's boyfriend didn't seem thrilled about it, as seen in a clip shared by CBS on Twitter.

In the video, Kelce can be seen yelling angrily at Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, seemingly asking him to keep him in the game.

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4February 12, 2024 See more

Football fans weren't pleased about Kelce's behavior, with many expressing their feeling that it shouldn't have been acceptable.

"If I was Andy Reid Kelce would be on the bench and heavily fined," one person commented.

"Should be ejected. No place for this in the nfl," said someone else.

Others made it clear that this sort of behavior doesn't sit right with them regardless of their allegiances.

"He needs to be benched for the rest of the game. Period. I'm a huge KC & Kelce fan too. No excuse for that," another fan wrote.

Still, all's well that ends well, since The Athletic writer Mike Jones subsequently reported on Twitter, "Travis Kelce just walked up and hugged Andy Reid. Reid patted him on the back."

One person commented the more forgiving words, "Coach understands his players and who they are including their level of emotions. I’m sure they’ll speak privately about what happened but for now it’s time to enjoy the win."