Travis Kelce Responds to Super Bowl Altercation With Coach Andy Reid

It's all good between them.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts at Head coach Andy Reid in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Travis Kelce has opened up about the viral altercation between him and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during Sunday's Super Bowl.

ICYMI, Kelce was caught on camera shoving and yelling at Reid when the coach had decided to keep him out of the game for the following play, with many viewers denouncing the tight end's behavior.

Following the game, ESPN asked Kelce about his "very engaging conversation" with coach Reid, to which Taylor's boyfriend answered jokingly, "Aw, you guys saw that?"

Pressed on what was said, Kelce gave a non-answer, telling the reporters, "Aw, man, Imma keep it between us, unless my miked-up tells the world, but I was just telling him how much I love 'im."

Kelce also said as part of a press conference, "I got the greatest coach this game has ever seen. He's unbelievable, and not only ... at having everybody prepared, but he's one of the best leaders of men I've ever seen in my life."

He continued, "He's helped me a lot with channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion, and I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to control how emotional I get. I just love him."

Reid himself has also said lots of nice things about Kelce since his outburst, explaining, "The part I love is he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team win. I mean, it's not a selfish thing, that's not what it is, and I understand that. And so, as much as he bumps into me, I get after him, and we understand that. And he just caught me off balance."

And asked about the incident by another reporter, Reid laughed, "He keeps me young!"

He added lightheartedly, "He tested that hip out, you know."

Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

