Travis Kelce Responds to Super Bowl Altercation With Coach Andy Reid

Travis Kelce has opened up about the viral altercation between him and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during Sunday's Super Bowl.

ICYMI, Kelce was caught on camera shoving and yelling at Reid when the coach had decided to keep him out of the game for the following play, with many viewers denouncing the tight end's behavior.

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4February 12, 2024 See more

Following the game, ESPN asked Kelce about his "very engaging conversation" with coach Reid, to which Taylor's boyfriend answered jokingly, "Aw, you guys saw that?"

Pressed on what was said, Kelce gave a non-answer, telling the reporters, "Aw, man, Imma keep it between us, unless my miked-up tells the world, but I was just telling him how much I love 'im."

"Imma keep it between us ... I was just telling him how much I love him." —Travis Kelce on the in-game interaction with Andy Reid pic.twitter.com/oKGkJfGhWcFebruary 12, 2024 See more

Kelce also said as part of a press conference, "I got the greatest coach this game has ever seen. He's unbelievable, and not only ... at having everybody prepared, but he's one of the best leaders of men I've ever seen in my life."

He continued, "He's helped me a lot with channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion, and I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to control how emotional I get. I just love him."

"I got the greatest coach this game has ever seen ... he's one of the best leaders of men I've ever seen in my life.: Travis Kelce on Andy Reid 🫶 pic.twitter.com/6frfVnuvxdFebruary 12, 2024 See more

Reid himself has also said lots of nice things about Kelce since his outburst, explaining, "The part I love is he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team win. I mean, it's not a selfish thing, that's not what it is, and I understand that. And so, as much as he bumps into me, I get after him, and we understand that. And he just caught me off balance."

Andy Reid says when Travis Kelce is emotional, it’s not out of selfishness: pic.twitter.com/cO7K17yBjRFebruary 12, 2024 See more

And asked about the incident by another reporter, Reid laughed, "He keeps me young!"

He added lightheartedly, "He tested that hip out, you know."