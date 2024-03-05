Jason Kelce has announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (13. Of course.)
Jason made his announcement at NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, with wife Kylie, parents Ed and Donna, and brother Travis Kelce in attendance. All five of them were pictured crying, wiping their tears, or otherwise looking distraught.
In his speech, the football center credited Travis with his own success in the NFL.
"We have a small family. No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was my brother and I our whole lives," Jason explained. "We did almost everything together: competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each other.
"We invented games, imagined ourselves as star players of that time. We envisioned making the winning plays day after day ... We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house." (As I'm sure you know, Travis won the latest Super Bowl with Jason cheering him on from the stands.)
Jason continued, "And when we weren't playing, we were at the other one's games, but seated in a lawn chair or bench, a Capri Sun in our hand that Mom had packed, cheering during the game and waiting outside afterward to celebrate the victory together—or offer encouragement after a defeat.
"There is no chance I'd be here without the bond Travis and I share. It made me stronger, tougher, smarter, and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding. It's only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love. I knew that relationship all too well."
So not only did Jason announce his retirement after Taylor Swift's favorite number 13 seasons, but he also nodded to her lyrics by slipping "all too well" in there, as if the unhinged fans (hello) wouldn't notice. Tut tut.
Speaking of Swift, Travis wore two friendship bracelets in honor of his superstar girlfriend for the press conference. One read "Travis Kelce," and the other read "T <3 T."
Jason Kelce with a beautiful moment talking about the relationship with his brother Says it is fitting he played in the City of Brotherly Love because of the relationship he’s had with Travis #Eagles pic.twitter.com/KcXYAzUQLuMarch 4, 2024
During his emotional retirement announcement, Jason also paid a wonderful tribute to his wife Kylie.
"I won’t forget the Eagles’ Christmas party in 2014 and heading out afterwards with a bunch of my teammates to Buffalo Billiards where my life would change forever. That night, I’d meet my future wife," Jason said, breaking down in tears at this point in his speech.
"I still remember the moment she walked through the door. The first instance is burned in my retina. It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her. Then she started talking and I thought, 'Man, is this what love feels like?' She was beautiful and smart, serious yet playful. I knew it right away. I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side."
Oh, Jason, you big softie, you. Wishing this large sensitive man a very happy retirement.
