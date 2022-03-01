Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum Jetted Off to See Zoë Kravitz in 'The Batman' Together

OK, um, cute. Zoë Kravitz' stepdad Jason Momoa and boyfriend Channing Tatum joined forces to go see her as Catwoman in The Batman together, and it's just so WHOLESOME.

Momoa posted a couple of photos of the two of them bonding on some tarmac at sunset on Instagram, including one where they're posing like two Metallica concertgoers (metalheads, is it?).

"CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED," Momoa wrote. "@channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere. i’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C"

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) A photo posted by on

Kravitz is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, who has been married to Momoa since 2017 (and in a relationship with him since 2005). The two sadly announced their impending divorce in January in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The latest news might well explain why that split announcement is no longer live: Bonet and Momoa have reportedly reconciled. "Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together," a source told HollywoodLife. "They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other." They added, "Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around."

Kravitz and Tatum, as for them, have been dating since sometime in 2021, and attended the Met Gala together as a couple.

The actress stars in The Batman alonside Robert Pattinson. The movie hits theaters March 4, and I am very excited.