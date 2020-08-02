Today's Top Stories
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Just Gave a Master Class in Being a Blended Family on Instagram

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • On Saturday, Aquaman star Jason Momoa celebrated his 41st birthday.
    • Lenny Kravitz, who used to be married to Momoa's wife, Lisa Bonet, took to Instagram to celebrate the actor's big day.
      • Momoa answered the post in a comment and the entire show of affection proves that Kravitz, Momoa, and Bonet have mastered the art of being a blended family.

        Lisa Bonet has the best taste in men. Proof: Her current husband, Aquaman star Jason Momoa, turned 41 on Saturday and her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, celebrated the occasion with a touching, sincere Instagram tribute.

        Kravitz took to his own grid to share a black-and-white photo of him and Momoa, hanging out and being the best of bros.

        "Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love," Kravitz captioned the photo, making it clear that he was paying tribute to the man who has been like a second father to his and Bonet's daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, since 2005.

        Momoa didn't let the message go without some love of his own. He took to the comments of the photo, writing, "love you ohana. miss u," along with the heart-eyes and hang loose emojis for good measure.

        Love to see it. #CommentsByCelebs

        A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

        One fan took to the comments to praise the men for their commitment to coparenting. "I know it probably wasn't/isn't always easy. But I love and respect that you two men get along gracefully," they wrote.

        Kravitz was quick to weigh in on just how easy blending their families has been, however. "Easy and beautiful from the first moment," he wrote. "Blessed!"

        Love everything about this.

