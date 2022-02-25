Zoë Kravitz' Cutout Dress From the 'Batman' Premiere Is AMAZING
I LOVE IT SO MUCH
Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson. Whoever was responsible for The Batman casting should honestly get a promotion, or an award, or whatever movie people get when they are very good at their job.
The excellent duo just attended the movie's London premiere and wow—I am. Floored.
First of all, Kravitz wore a Catwoman-appropriate black gown by Saint Laurent (via the Daily Mail) with boob cutouts and a scalloped collar and straps.
As if it wasn't stunning enough already, it also featured a halter neck and open back, which Kravitz highlighted by wearing her hair in a bun.
She wore pearl earrings and a fierce makeup look—ultra-defined brows and cheekbones, cat eye liner (of course), and a nude lip. The whole vibe was badass superhero-meets-old-Hollywood-glamour. To state the obvious, there are worse vibes.
Second of all, I'm not gonna lie, Robert Pattinson also looked pretty gorgeous. He wore an oversized gray wool suit, a black turtleneck, his hair artfully messed up, and a smoulder that would, like, melt an ice cube (not sure if that metaphor works, but just go with it).
And then there's the vibe these two have together. Here they are looking super hot:
And here they are laughing at an inside joke:
I mean! The rapport! The "stop, you're too funny" hand on the arm! The crow's feet and crinkled nose! I am obsessed!
As you can tell, I'll be the first in the theater when this Batman reboot hits a screen near me. As Kravitz herself says, "what are you doing on march 4th tho?" Don't call me, I have plans.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
