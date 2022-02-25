Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson. Whoever was responsible for The Batman casting should honestly get a promotion, or an award, or whatever movie people get when they are very good at their job.

The excellent duo just attended the movie's London premiere and wow—I am. Floored.

First of all, Kravitz wore a Catwoman-appropriate black gown by Saint Laurent (via the Daily Mail) with boob cutouts and a scalloped collar and straps.

(Image credit: Getty/Joe Maher/Stringer)

As if it wasn't stunning enough already, it also featured a halter neck and open back, which Kravitz highlighted by wearing her hair in a bun.

(Image credit: Getty/Joe Maher/Stringer)

She wore pearl earrings and a fierce makeup look—ultra-defined brows and cheekbones, cat eye liner (of course), and a nude lip. The whole vibe was badass superhero-meets-old-Hollywood-glamour. To state the obvious, there are worse vibes.

(Image credit: Getty/Mike Marsland)

Second of all, I'm not gonna lie, Robert Pattinson also looked pretty gorgeous. He wore an oversized gray wool suit, a black turtleneck, his hair artfully messed up, and a smoulder that would, like, melt an ice cube (not sure if that metaphor works, but just go with it).

(Image credit: Getty/Joe Maher/Stringer)

(Image credit: Getty/Mike Marsland)

(Image credit: Getty/Lia Toby)

And then there's the vibe these two have together. Here they are looking super hot:

(Image credit: Getty/Lia Toby)

And here they are laughing at an inside joke:

(Image credit: Getty/Joe Maher/Stringer)

I mean! The rapport! The "stop, you're too funny" hand on the arm! The crow's feet and crinkled nose! I am obsessed!

As you can tell, I'll be the first in the theater when this Batman reboot hits a screen near me. As Kravitz herself says, "what are you doing on march 4th tho?" Don't call me, I have plans.