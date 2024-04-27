Taylor Swift is Reportedly "Sad" to Start Touring Again After Spending Time with Travis Kelce

After spending some quality one-on-one time with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift is reportedly "sad" to be returning to her history-making "Eras Tour."

According to sources who spoke exclusively to US Weekly, the famous couple have "deepened their bond" as a result of "all the time they've spent together recently."

“It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging," the source told the publication. "She’ll be sad."

Swift will be in Paris, France on May, 9, 2024, to kick off one of four shows in the "city of love" as she begins the European leg of the "Eras Tour." The hit band Paramore will join the pop star on stage, according to Swift's website.

A young fan exchanges friendship bracelets with Taylor Swift as she performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The same source says that while Swift will be "sad" to start touring and spending time away from Kelce, the pair understands that they have professional obligations.

“They support and respect (each other),” the source told the publication. “They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is.”

In the wake of the release of Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department—a surprise double feature with an additional 15 songs—the pair reportedly celebrated her incredible accomplishment with some much-deserved one-on-one time before hanging out with another famous couple.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The source told US Weekly the pair took "a trip up the California cost" to "celebrate privately," adding that "they're making the most of the time they have together."

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift and Kelce were spotted with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid during their California getaway at Carmel-by-the-Sea, which comes as no surprise to those who know Swift—Hadid and Swift are long-time BFFs.

Kelce reportedly sent a picture of the foursome to his beloved mom, Donna Kelce, who shared the photo at QVC's Age of Possibility Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cooper was also in attendance, and when he arrived Donna reportedly greeted him by saying: "Travis told me you were going to be here."

According to a recent report by Page Six , Swift is very much in love with Travis but is "getting nervous about things going wrong—or that he’ll wind up thinking the fame is too much."

"She wants a happy ending with Travis," the source told the publication. "She is worried about jinxing things" and that "something will mess things up."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Swift's fears are certainly valid given the constant and overwhelming media scrutiny she faces day in and day out, in a recent interview with Extra Kelce said he is pretty much unfazed by the never-ending spotlight on his relationship.

“I think it was all the home videos my mom used to have with the old camcorder, the handheld joint, at the house. I just always felt comfortable with the camera on me and the lights on me," Kelce said.

"I love a good challenge. I get excited for a challenge. Something that I haven't done before is something that really makes me focus," he continued. "And there's something about that that I got a love for."