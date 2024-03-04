Jenna Dewan Is "Over the Moon" to be Expecting Baby No. 3, Source Says

Jenna Dewan is so happy to be expecting her third child, her second with fiancé Steve Kazee.
"Jenna is over the moon to be pregnant again," a source has told Entertainment Tonight. "She always wanted a big family and takes so much pride in being a mom, so this is a dream come true for her."
The insider added, "Jenna is happy, healthy, and can’t wait to bring a new joy into her life with Steve. They’re looking forward to this chapter and Everly and Callum are excited to have a new sibling."
Dewan and Kazee also share son Callum, who was born in March 2020, while the Step Up star shares daughter Everly, 10, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.
A photo posted by jennadewan on
Like Dewan, Tatum is also engaged, to Batman actress Zoë Kravitz, with ET's source adding, "Jenna and Zoë have a cordial relationship and they’re both very adamant about doing what’s best for everyone."
The Rookie star announced her current pregnancy on Instagram back in January, posting a video of herself with a baby bump in the bath while Kazee serenaded her. She caption the post, "Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??"
The Shameless actor commented, "I’d have a million babies with you!"
Congratulations poured in from the likes of Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Rachel Zegler.
A photo posted by jennadewan on
Dewan and Kazee started dating in 2018, per People. They announced that they were expecting Callum back in September 2019, and that they were engaged in February 2020. Wishing these two lots more happiness ahead with their bundles of joy!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
