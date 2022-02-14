Jennifer Aniston Dug Out the Funnest Pants on the Planet for Her Birthday Celebrations

As someone whose birthday would be ruined if it didn't include enough glitter, I fully approve of Jennifer Aniston's birthday-girl outfit—although it (Jennifer) garnered mixed reviews (sorry, that was awful, but I can't bring myself to delete it).

The actress posted a Boomerang of herself on Instagram, in which she's wearing a regular black top and some very, very not regular pants to mark her 53rd birthday. The pants in question are flared gold ones entirely covered in those metallic strands that make up photo booth backgrounds, if that makes sense? Anyway, let me tell you, they're a vibe and a half.

"Happy Birthday Heavenly Creature," wrote Julia Roberts.

"Oh YEEEESSSSSS," added Juliette Lewis. 'Those are exactly the Right birthday pants!! HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to YOU"

Whitney Cummings, on the other hand, was not entirely convinced by Aniston's get-up: "Okay this is the first time I’ve ever questioned your judgement," she said. Way harsh, Tai.

"Thank you all so much," Aniston captioned the post. "I’m filled with so much gratitude for all the love that poured over me on my birthday…! Blessed girl over here.

"I love you"

Aniston, who celebrated her birthday on Feb. 11, is as busy as ever right now. Alongside launching her haircare brand, LolaVie, she is in the middle of filming Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler. She also, importantly, is not in fact dating David Schwimmer. Glad we cleared that up.