Jennifer Aniston Dug Out the Funnest Pants on the Planet for Her Birthday Celebrations
Is she wearing a photo booth background on her legs..?
As someone whose birthday would be ruined if it didn't include enough glitter, I fully approve of Jennifer Aniston's birthday-girl outfit—although it (Jennifer) garnered mixed reviews (sorry, that was awful, but I can't bring myself to delete it).
The actress posted a Boomerang of herself on Instagram, in which she's wearing a regular black top and some very, very not regular pants to mark her 53rd birthday. The pants in question are flared gold ones entirely covered in those metallic strands that make up photo booth backgrounds, if that makes sense? Anyway, let me tell you, they're a vibe and a half.
"Happy Birthday Heavenly Creature," wrote Julia Roberts.
"Oh YEEEESSSSSS," added Juliette Lewis. 'Those are exactly the Right birthday pants!! HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to YOU"
Whitney Cummings, on the other hand, was not entirely convinced by Aniston's get-up: "Okay this is the first time I’ve ever questioned your judgement," she said. Way harsh, Tai.
"Thank you all so much," Aniston captioned the post. "I’m filled with so much gratitude for all the love that poured over me on my birthday…! Blessed girl over here.
"I love you"
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
Aniston, who celebrated her birthday on Feb. 11, is as busy as ever right now. Alongside launching her haircare brand, LolaVie, she is in the middle of filming Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler. She also, importantly, is not in fact dating David Schwimmer. Glad we cleared that up.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jennifer Lopez Shared Ben Affleck's Early Valentine's Day Gift to Her: A Music Video for 'On My Way' He Directed
BRB, sending this to my boyfriend.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie Demonstrate Their "Strong Bond" While Watching the Super Bowl: Body Language Expert
The cousins are firm friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Did Some Real Mom-and-Dad Dancing During the Super Bowl
I just hope their kids weren't watching.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lily James Stunned in an All-Black Outfit by Magda Butrym on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
She's promoting 'Pam & Tommy.'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez' Snuggly Green Coat Is a Cold Winter Dream
I feel warmer just looking at it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lady Gaga Wore Dramatic Tulle Sleeves for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Appearance
Bellissima!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Heidi Klum in a Fuchsia Pantsuit Is The Ultimate Workwear Inspiration for 2022
I'm getting 'Legally Blonde' vibes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez Nailed L.A. Hippie Chic Style While Out and About With Daughter Emme
I've personally been fooled by the rocks that she got.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner Wore a Pair of Denim Cutoffs with the Ankles Still Attached
I have questions.
By Gina Mei
-
Katy Perry Will Have Her Pizza and Wear It Too
You are what you eat.
By Laura Cohen