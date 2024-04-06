Jennifer Garner Says She Is Up For an 'Alias' Reboot

After 17 years, Jennifer Garner says she's ready for an Alias reboot and, perhaps, even a feature film.

During a recent episode of The Ringer’s Dear Felicity podcast, the actress said she wouldn't rule out revamping the 2001 hit television series created by J.J. Abrams, in which she played Sydney Bristow, an international spy for an alleged super-secret branch of the CIA that, it turns out, does not actually exist.

“I’m asked for a reboot literally every interview I do, when we’re gonna do it,” Garner told host and Alias costar Greg Grunberg, who said he he assumed the actress "wouldn't" be involved in a full-length film rather than a television series revamp.

“Are you kidding? Of course I would,” Garner insisted. “I’d do anything J.J. would direct."

Jennifer Garner in the hit television show 'Alias.' (Image credit: Alamy)

Garner says she has remained close with the original cast since the final episode aired in 2006, including Bradley Cooper, Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin.

“Bradley, Victor, and Ron were just together—they were seeing Maestro, which is such an amazing movie,” she told the co-hosts of The View in 2023. “I see Victor and Ron all the time. So we’re all very, very close.”

This is far from the first time the actress has shared her enthusiasm for a potential reboot. During the same 2023 appearance on The View, the actress said it "would be so fun" to reboot the series.

"Oh my gosh, would that be the most fun ever?" she told The View co-hosts. "That would be so fun.” But again, Garner has one condition: The show's creator would have to be involved.

“You know, that’s really, that's up to J.J.," she explained. "Nobody has ever really brought it up.”

Bradley Cooper, Michael Vartan, Ron Rifkin, executive producer J.J. Abrams, Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber, Carl Lumbly, Kevin Weisman & Merrin Dungey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Abrams praised the actress, who starred in Alias for five seasons.

“She had a vulnerability and a kindness in her that was undeniable,” Abrams said at the time. “And of course you couldn’t take your eyes off of her.”



The series creator went on to say that he could see an instant transformation in Garner as she prepared for the role in 2001.



“She was learning languages, scaling buildings and fighting with muscles I don’t know that she’d ever used before, and she was proud of her bruises,” he told the publication. “And it’s funny because she was married to Scott Foley, who was away doing a movie when we were making it, and by the time we were done, I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, Scott’s going to come home to a different spouse.’ “