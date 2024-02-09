Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo are giving the people what they want.
Garner just showed up to support Ruffalo as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 8, and the two actors knew that their mini 13 Going on 30 reunion would mean the world to fans of the movie—so they made the most of the opportunity.
Garner and Ruffalo acted out the "Thriller" choreography, which they performed together in an iconic scene from the 2004 romcom, resulting in an incredible series of photos.
The Alias actress honored the Hulk star with a moving speech at the ceremony, having been asked to step in for Laura Dern, who was sick with COVID. She joked that others had already touched on many different aspects of the actor, but that it was up to her to "elucidate Romcom Ruffalo."
She mentioned Ruffalo's other romcom costars, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Keira Knightley, and quipped, "I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark's anxiety as much as I did.
"I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the 'Thriller' dance, where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this, to antsy, to a deathly quiet, to, 'bro, this is not for me.'"
Of course, though, Garner was full of praise for her friend and costar.
"There's a through-line from beloved Matty in 13 Going on 30 to Duncan in Poor Things, a common thread of anxiety—yes, of clarity of purpose, of understanding of story, of standing up for your characters, being a person of character, showing up for your costars, bringing your family with you into every moment every scene, and showing up with joy," she said. "To work with you, Mark, is to love you, I don't care what anyone says."
She continued, "You allow yourself to be fully known by your colleagues, by the audience, by the world. Your work on Poor Things deserves all of the awards, all of 'em. But the real success is in how thrilled and how delighted your colleagues are to have the opportunity to lift you up and celebrate you. Every time your name is called, Hollywood takes a deep collective breath and says, 'OK, the good and right thing has happened.'"
Ruffalo's wife and children, whom Garner referred to as "Sunrise and Ruffalitos," were also there to support him on the day.
Congratulations are in order!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
