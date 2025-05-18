A $4,500 Dior Bag Is the Centerpiece of Jennifer Lawrence's Fifth Cannes Film Festival Outfit

Everyone from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lopez loves the iconic handbag.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a floaty Dior outfit and carries a luxury Dior handbag for Cannes Film Festival photocall with Robert Pattinson
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Jennifer Lawrence is currently at Cannes Film Festival where she's promoting forthcoming thriller movie, Die, My Love, alongside co-star Robert Pattinson. All of the Oscar-winning actress's Cannes outfits have been curated by Dior. For a photo call on May 18, the Hunger Games star opted for a Dior dress, which she paired with one of the brand's most iconic handbags.

For her fifth outfit at 2025's Cannes Film Festival, Lawrence—who is styled by Jamie Mizrahi—wore a dreamy Dior dress embroidered with a floral design, taken from the fashion house's Pre-Fall 2025 collection.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a floaty Dior outfit and carries a luxury Dior handbag for Cannes Film Festival photocall with Robert Pattinson

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson pose at Cannes on May 18.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence—who is married to Cooke Maroney—accessorized the semi-sheer dress with an iconic brown Dior Saddle Bag, which retails for $4,500 and features gold hardware. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Taylor Swift has been spotted with the enviable designer bag, which paired perfectly with Lawrence's daytime photo call outfit.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a floaty Dior outfit and carries a luxury Dior handbag for Cannes Film Festival photocall with Robert Pattinson

Jennifer Lawrence carrying her Dior Saddle Bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior Saddle Bag
Dior
Saddle Bag With Strap

Additional accessories included a Longines Dolcevita Watch, a Pink Tourmaline and Diamond Earring, and a Pink Tourmaline and Emerald Rose Gold Single Drop Earring, both from Irene Neuwirth's Gemmy Gem collection.

For Lawrence's red carpet arrival at Cannes, Dior created a custom white dress, which was based upon a timeless 1949 design known as the "Poulenc." Featuring pleated taffeta arranged in cascading layers and cinched at the waist with a silk tie, Lawrence's beautiful white gown appeared to reference her own bridal style.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white custom Dior gown to Cannes Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white custom Dior gown at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While inside the movie premiere, Lawrence secretly changed into another Dior gown, this time from the fashion house's Fall 2024 collection.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black Dior gown after the premiere of Die, My Love alongside Robert Pattinson at Cannes Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black Dior gown at Cannes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Die, My Love received stellar reviews at Cannes, with the audience giving the movie's cast and crew a 9-minute standing ovation after the screening.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸