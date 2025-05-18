A $4,500 Dior Bag Is the Centerpiece of Jennifer Lawrence's Fifth Cannes Film Festival Outfit

Jennifer Lawrence is currently at Cannes Film Festival where she's promoting forthcoming thriller movie, Die, My Love, alongside co-star Robert Pattinson. All of the Oscar-winning actress's Cannes outfits have been curated by Dior. For a photo call on May 18, the Hunger Games star opted for a Dior dress, which she paired with one of the brand's most iconic handbags.

For her fifth outfit at 2025's Cannes Film Festival, Lawrence—who is styled by Jamie Mizrahi —wore a dreamy Dior dress embroidered with a floral design, taken from the fashion house's Pre-Fall 2025 collection.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson pose at Cannes on May 18. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence—who is married to Cooke Maroney—accessorized the semi-sheer dress with an iconic brown Dior Saddle Bag, which retails for $4,500 and features gold hardware. Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Taylor Swift has been spotted with the enviable designer bag, which paired perfectly with Lawrence's daytime photo call outfit.

Jennifer Lawrence carrying her Dior Saddle Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior Saddle Bag With Strap $4,500 at Dior

Additional accessories included a Longines Dolcevita Watch, a Pink Tourmaline and Diamond Earring, and a Pink Tourmaline and Emerald Rose Gold Single Drop Earring, both from Irene Neuwirth's Gemmy Gem collection.

For Lawrence's red carpet arrival at Cannes, Dior created a custom white dress, which was based upon a timeless 1949 design known as the "Poulenc." Featuring pleated taffeta arranged in cascading layers and cinched at the waist with a silk tie, Lawrence's beautiful white gown appeared to reference her own bridal style.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white custom Dior gown at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While inside the movie premiere, Lawrence secretly changed into another Dior gown, this time from the fashion house's Fall 2024 collection.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black Dior gown at Cannes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Die, My Love received stellar reviews at Cannes, with the audience giving the movie's cast and crew a 9-minute standing ovation after the screening.