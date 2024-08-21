Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Are "Ready to Move on" After Divorce Filing
"His kids are taking it fine."
After months of split rumors, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20. That date was symbolic, as it marked two years since the couple tied the knot in a big family wedding in Georgia. Discussing the message Lopez sent with her decision to file on their anniversary, a source told People, "She was done waiting and the date she did it speaks a ton."
Affleck and Lopez have five children between them. Lopez welcomed her twins, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, with ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2008. Meanwhile, Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner—Violet, Fin, and Samuel. And according to a new report, the couple's blended family is ready to move on following the divorce filing.
Speaking to Page Six, a source claimed, "His kids are taking it fine as are hers." They continued, "Everybody is ready to move on."
Lopez has reportedly always been concerned about how a divorce would affect their children. "There are five kids involved in this," a source previously told Page Six. "She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over."
Throughout their relationship, Affleck and Lopez have regularly spent time together with all of the children. Affleck's ex-wife, Alias star Jennifer Garner, has even shown her support for the blended family by attending some outings, too.
Earlier this month, Lopez proved her commitment to Affleck's children by spending time with them at her husband's house, despite persistent split rumors. However, the "On the Floor" singer reportedly wasn't present for Affleck's "small" 52nd birthday party on August 15.
Lopez appears to have become particularly close to Affleck's eldest child, Violet. The singer attended Violet's graduation party this summer, and continues to show her support before Affleck's daughter moves away to college. Back in July, Violet even spent some time with Lopez in the Hamptons, proving just how special their relationship has become.
Also in July, a source alleged to Entertainment Tonight that Affleck and Lopez were "trying to make this transition as easy as possible and be gentle on their children." The source also explained, "They don’t want to make things more upsetting than they already have been." But following J.Lo's divorce filing, it's likely the couple's family unit will change quite dramatically.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
