Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Are "Ready to Move on" After Divorce Filing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in NYC on October 10, 2021.
After months of split rumors, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20. That date was symbolic, as it marked two years since the couple tied the knot in a big family wedding in Georgia. Discussing the message Lopez sent with her decision to file on their anniversary, a source told People, "She was done waiting and the date she did it speaks a ton."

Affleck and Lopez have five children between them. Lopez welcomed her twins, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, with ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2008. Meanwhile, Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner—Violet, Fin, and Samuel. And according to a new report, the couple's blended family is ready to move on following the divorce filing.

Speaking to Page Six, a source claimed, "His kids are taking it fine as are hers." They continued, "Everybody is ready to move on."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on a red carpet

Lopez has reportedly always been concerned about how a divorce would affect their children. "There are five kids involved in this," a source previously told Page Six. "She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over."

Throughout their relationship, Affleck and Lopez have regularly spent time together with all of the children. Affleck's ex-wife, Alias star Jennifer Garner, has even shown her support for the blended family by attending some outings, too.

Earlier this month, Lopez proved her commitment to Affleck's children by spending time with them at her husband's house, despite persistent split rumors. However, the "On the Floor" singer reportedly wasn't present for Affleck's "small" 52nd birthday party on August 15.

Violet Affleck

Violet Affleck spends time with her dad Ben and Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez appears to have become particularly close to Affleck's eldest child, Violet. The singer attended Violet's graduation party this summer, and continues to show her support before Affleck's daughter moves away to college. Back in July, Violet even spent some time with Lopez in the Hamptons, proving just how special their relationship has become.

Also in July, a source alleged to Entertainment Tonight that Affleck and Lopez were "trying to make this transition as easy as possible and be gentle on their children." The source also explained, "They don’t want to make things more upsetting than they already have been." But following J.Lo's divorce filing, it's likely the couple's family unit will change quite dramatically.

