Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, One Month Shy of Their Second Wedding Anniversary, Are “Living Separate Lives”

It seems that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, in the eye of the storm of marital woes rumors, have decided to sell their $60 million marital home in Beverly Hills, which they purchased just last year. This isn’t a fantastic sign as to the health of the couple’s marriage; they’ll (hopefully) celebrate their second wedding anniversary next month.
The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021, got engaged in April 2022, married in Las Vegas that July and then, the next month, at Affleck’s estate in Georgia in front of family and friends, spent two years looking for what ended up being their shared home in Beverly Hills. The couple apparently put the home on the market about two weeks ago, and Lopez is currently looking to purchase another home; Affleck, for his part, had already moved out.
Entertainment Tonight reports that Lopez and Affleck are “attempt[ing] to take some space and figure things out,” and, while the marriage isn’t over yet, “Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet,” a source speaking to the outlet said. “At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”
This past Sunday, Affleck visited Lopez for about four hours at the home they’re reportedly selling, Us Weekly reports; the outlet reported back in May that Affleck had moved out of the 38,000-square-foot home—located on five acres of land and complete with 12 bedrooms, 24 (!) bathrooms, a 12-car garage, a pool, and a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities, a gym, and a boxing ring—“several weeks earlier.”
“Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home,” the Entertainment Tonight source continued. “She has been leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period.” (Lopez has two sisters, Lynda and Leslie Ann.)
The outlet reports that Affleck is also leaning on his close friends, including Matt Damon, as well as family members: “Ben is sad about it all but focused on work, being a great dad, and co-parenting well with [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner,” they said. “He has been learning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him.”
Affleck is reportedly still filming The Accountant 2 in L.A., while Lopez’s summer just became decidedly more open: after an insanely hectic start to 2024—she released an album, This Is Me…Now, a musical film of the same name, and a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, back in February; released the Netflix hit Atlas last month; co-chaired the Met Gala in May; and filmed the movie Kiss of the Spider Woman this spring—Lopez canceled her planned summer tour, “This Is Me…Live,” which was scheduled to run from June to August, “to be with her children, family, and close friends” a May 31 announcement about the cancellation read.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Katie Holmes Levels Up From a Little Black Dress
Her see-through skirt set isn't like her usual style.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer Hires the Same Divorce Lawyer That Prince Charles Used In His 1996 Divorce from Diana
Fiona Shackleton, known as the “steel magnolia” of lawyers, also represented Prince Andrew in his divorce from Sarah Ferguson the same year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
How Kate Middleton Subtly Inspired Olivia Henson's Wedding Day Hair
She's the blueprint.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Low Ticket Sales Were Not to Blame for Jennifer Lopez’s Tour Cancellation, After All
It turns out love actually does cost a thing—a summer tour.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Addresses “Negativity” in a Heartfelt Message to Her Fans Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors, Tour Cancellation
One month ago, May 6, was the Met Gala, which Affleck skipped—and it has been a rough go for Lopez ever since.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Was Reportedly “Sad” But Also “Relieved” to Cancel Her “This Is Me…Live” Tour
“She needs to take care of herself.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Air Kiss and Smiles Amid Divorce Rumors
They stepped out with Affleck's mom.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Fighting to Save Their Marriage, As Both “Don’t Want to Get Divorced”
“They aren’t done yet.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Attends Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet's Grad Party, Leaves Alone Afterwards
The two have reportedly been experiencing difficulties in their marriage.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Taking Space" in Their Marriage and "Trying to Figure Things Out"
Here's the latest update on their relationship.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is “Focused on Work” as She and Husband Ben Affleck Continue “Reassessing Their Priorities” Amid Marital Conflict
“They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published