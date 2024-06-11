Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, One Month Shy of Their Second Wedding Anniversary, Are “Living Separate Lives”

It seems that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, in the eye of the storm of marital woes rumors, have decided to sell their $60 million marital home in Beverly Hills, which they purchased just last year. This isn’t a fantastic sign as to the health of the couple’s marriage; they’ll (hopefully) celebrate their second wedding anniversary next month.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021, got engaged in April 2022, married in Las Vegas that July and then, the next month, at Affleck’s estate in Georgia in front of family and friends, spent two years looking for what ended up being their shared home in Beverly Hills. The couple apparently put the home on the market about two weeks ago, and Lopez is currently looking to purchase another home; Affleck, for his part, had already moved out.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Lopez and Affleck are “attempt[ing] to take some space and figure things out,” and, while the marriage isn’t over yet, “Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet,” a source speaking to the outlet said. “At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”

The couple were engaged in the early aughts but called off their planned 2003 wedding just days before it was supposed to take place; they ultimately broke up in 2004 and didn't reconnect until 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This past Sunday, Affleck visited Lopez for about four hours at the home they’re reportedly selling, Us Weekly reports; the outlet reported back in May that Affleck had moved out of the 38,000-square-foot home—located on five acres of land and complete with 12 bedrooms, 24 (!) bathrooms, a 12-car garage, a pool, and a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities, a gym, and a boxing ring—“several weeks earlier.”

“Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home,” the Entertainment Tonight source continued. “She has been leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period.” (Lopez has two sisters, Lynda and Leslie Ann.)

The outlet reports that Affleck is also leaning on his close friends, including Matt Damon, as well as family members: “Ben is sad about it all but focused on work, being a great dad, and co-parenting well with [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner,” they said. “He has been learning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him.”

Affleck is reportedly still filming The Accountant 2 in L.A., while Lopez’s summer just became decidedly more open: after an insanely hectic start to 2024—she released an album, This Is Me…Now, a musical film of the same name, and a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, back in February; released the Netflix hit Atlas last month; co-chaired the Met Gala in May; and filmed the movie Kiss of the Spider Woman this spring—Lopez canceled her planned summer tour, “This Is Me…Live,” which was scheduled to run from June to August, “to be with her children, family, and close friends” a May 31 announcement about the cancellation read.