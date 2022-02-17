Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Open" to Getting Engaged and Jennifer Garner Is "Happy" for Her Ex, Source Says

To make a very funny and not at all overdone joke: Did I wake up in 2002? Because Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together, and they're not ruling out getting engaged again. What's next, Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man? (Yes, FYI.)

In case you missed the last two decades of pop culture news, the couple known as Bennifer, or Ben & Jen, met in 2002 on the set of Gigli (a terribly rated movie, which is why you've only heard of it in this context), started dating, got engaged (all that same year), then broke up in 2004 before they had a chance to go through with the wedding.

But, in 2021, those who had cried, "love is dead!" 17 years prior were treated to a new burst of optimism: Amid Lopez and Alex Rodriguez' relationship breakdown, we started to catch wind of a Bennifer reunion. The Marry Me star confirmed the relationship with a steamy Italian Instagram photo back in July.

Since then, multiple insiders have implied that the couple is extremely open to marriage. Now, yet another source tells Entertainment Tonight that the lovebirds "are open to the possibility of getting engaged and married."

The source adds, "Ben and Jen are so in love. Their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question. Of course, they will be considerate of their children when thinking about moving forward with their relationship. They both want things to be great between their kids, not just the two of them."

According to the insider, everything has been smooth-sailing so far, not only for Lopez and Affleck's romantic relationship, but also for the friendships between their respective children (Lopez shares two kids with Marc Anthony; Affleck has three with Jennifer Garner).

"They really trust each other and that is so important to both," the source continues. "They also have so much in common in terms of their careers, and both have kids with ex partners, so they both get the dynamics of each other's lives and families.

"Ben's kids really like Jen, and her kids love Ben. He is incredible around them and makes them all laugh. He goes with the flow. Their kids like each other too, which they are both so grateful for and happy about, because they know that sometimes that can be tough."

Their relationship feels like "a fairy tale between them and like they are meant to be," the source explains. "She is so incredibly in love with him. Ben is so funny and confident. He is always telling Jen she can do anything. He is not scared or intimidated by her money or success."

And that's not all!! Apparently, their exes are making Affleck and Lopez' life easier, as well. Garner "is in a good place with herself and with Ben," the insider says. "She is happy for him. She is glad that Ben is healthy and thinks he is a really good dad."

As for Lopez and Anthony, they "talk a lot. He is very understanding and loves her as a person. He is always supportive of her. They are just really great friends and co-parents. He wants her to be happy."

It does seem like things might be a tad more complicated between Lopez and Rodriguez, but you can't please everyone, eh?