Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Already Dreaming of an “Elaborate” Future Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could have a very eventful 2022 ahead of them. According to US Weekly, the couple already has an idea of what their dream wedding would look like—and it’s only a matter of time until they tie the knot.

“Both Ben and Jen want their wedding to be an elaborate statement of their love story for their friends and family,” an inside source told US Weekly. “They really want [everyone] to have a good time. They want it to be intimate, but immaculate.”

You probably remember that Bennifer 1.0 got engaged in 2002, when Affleck proposed with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring from Harry Winston. The couple remained engaged until they split up in early 2004.

The Gigli costars rekindled their romance this past April, then walked their first red carpet together in nearly 20 years at the Venice International Film Festival in September.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walk the red carpet during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10. (Image credit: Getty)

While Ben has yet to place another gigantic ring on JLo’s finger, both celebrities have recently discussed the topic of a second engagement (albeit very cryptically).

In November, Hoda Kotb interviewed Lopez on the Today Show, asking if she was open to walking down the aisle again.

“I don’t know,” JLo responded with a laugh. “Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic. I always have been…I still believe in happily ever after.”

On December 1, Ben Affleck gave a slightly more philosophical statement about taking advantage of second chances.

“Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures,” Affleck told the WSJ Magazine. “The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that.”

If Ben and Jen do end up tying the knot, it wouldn’t be the first marriage for either celebrity. Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, while Lopez has three marriages under her belt: Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.

Both Affleck and Lopez seem like they really want to get their relationship right this time around, and we are totally here for it. Fingers crossed for a Bennifer 2.0 engagement in 2022!