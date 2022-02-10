Jennifer Lopez Basically Wore a Wedding Dress to a Screening of 'Marry Me,' Ben Affleck in Tow

Jennifer Lopez is starring a movie called Marry Me, so what did she do? Why, wear a wedding-adjacent dress to the Los Angeles premiere of course.

On the red carpet, the star was flanked by partner Ben Affleck in a tux-adjacent get-up. If you didn't look too closely, you'd think these two were a bride and groom on their wedding day—and I'm sure the effect was deliberate.

Lopez wore a short, lacy white dress by Giambattista Valli, with sparkly stilettos by Jimmy Choo, and a clutch featuring floral embellishments (it basically looks like a bridal bouquet). She had her usual glam squad on the case for the event—she was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, with nails by Tom Bachik, hair by Lorenzo Martin, and makeup by Mary Phillips.

On J. Lo's Instagram post from the evening, Khloé Kardashian commented, "Queen," while celebrity stylist and designer Rachel Zoe wrote, "Beyond stunning."

(Image credit: Getty/Frazer Harrison)

(Image credit: Getty/Rich Fury)

Adding to the "wedding day" effect on the red carpet, Lopez and Affleck displayed their usual PDA, leaning into each other and staring into each other's eyes like they're living in a real-life movie.

(Image credit: Getty/Rich Fury)

(Image credit: Getty/VALERIE MACON)

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in the early 2000s, but eventually broke their relationship off. They rekindled their romance in the spring of 2021 and have been spelling out "couple goals" for us ever since.

As for the subject of marriage, it's far from taboo between them. All the way back in August, the two were reportedly "talking" about marriage, and they have been reported to want an "elaborate" wedding, as well.