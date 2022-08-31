Jennifer Lopez Hit Back at Person Who Leaked Private Wedding Footage: "This Was Stolen Without Our Consent"

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As is the case with regular people, just because celebrities share parts of their lives online does not mean that they aren't also entitled to privacy—especially when they specifically ask for it via legal documents.

That's why it's not surprising that Jennifer Lopez is pretty upset about private footage from her recent wedding to Ben Affleck being leaked.

The footage in question appeared in TMZ and shows her serenading her beau with a song that says she "can't get enough" of him, but it was never intended to be seen by the wider public, which the Marry Me actress has now made abundantly clear.

Lopez left a comment on a since-deleted post presumably featuring the leaked clip, comment which a fan account shared on Instagram.

In it, the star writes, "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don't know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding.

"That is our choice to share. Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it's to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys."

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their early noughties romance back in 2021, and tied the knot for a first time in Las Vegas in July of this year, followed by a larger celebration in Georgia in August.

And when Lopez says that she shares lots of intimate pieces of her life with her fans, she's not lying. In a recent Instagram post, she teased a "first peek" at her wedding looks, which she shared in her newsletter. In the photos, we get a gorgeous look at her fitted, short-sleeved wedding gown with a majestic ruffled train, plus her second, more sparkly, cut-out dress from the occasion.

In conclusion: Let's all be grateful that Lopez generously shares details about her life at all. She doesn't have to!