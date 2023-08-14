Jennifer Lopez Sang Karaoke at a Nightclub in Italy Over the Weekend

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There you are in Capri, Italy, enjoying your Saturday night and just happy to be alive, when—okay—one Jennifer Lopez hits the stage at the nightclub you’re out at to perform karaoke.

Sound unbelievable or too good to be true? Well, it actually happened to those fortunate enough to find themselves at Taverna Anema e Core in Capri on Saturday night, when Lopez performed a truly once-in-a-lifetime rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” She then topped it off by singing her own hit, “Let’s Get Loud,” for “the excited audience, who cheered her on throughout both songs as she played a tambourine,” Page Six reports.

Earlier that same evening, Lopez ate at Aurora restaurant before hitting Taverna Anema e Core, arriving around 11:30 p.m. and departing at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. At one point, Page Six writes, Lopez “became so invested in her performance that she ripped the armpit of her dress.”

Lopez has been abroad participating in a photo shoot for her Delola cocktail brand; her European travels included a stop on the Amalfi Coast before heading to Capri. At the nightclub Saturday night, Lopez was surrounded by friends, but it doesn’t appear that her husband, Ben Affleck, joined her for this leg of her Italian getaway.