Jennifer Lopez Sang Karaoke at a Nightclub in Italy Over the Weekend

There you are in Capri, Italy, enjoying your Saturday night and just happy to be alive, when—okay—one Jennifer Lopez hits the stage at the nightclub you’re out at to perform karaoke.
Sound unbelievable or too good to be true? Well, it actually happened to those fortunate enough to find themselves at Taverna Anema e Core in Capri on Saturday night, when Lopez performed a truly once-in-a-lifetime rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” She then topped it off by singing her own hit, “Let’s Get Loud,” for “the excited audience, who cheered her on throughout both songs as she played a tambourine,” Page Six reports.
Earlier that same evening, Lopez ate at Aurora restaurant before hitting Taverna Anema e Core, arriving around 11:30 p.m. and departing at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. At one point, Page Six writes, Lopez “became so invested in her performance that she ripped the armpit of her dress.”
Lopez has been abroad participating in a photo shoot for her Delola cocktail brand; her European travels included a stop on the Amalfi Coast before heading to Capri. At the nightclub Saturday night, Lopez was surrounded by friends, but it doesn’t appear that her husband, Ben Affleck, joined her for this leg of her Italian getaway.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
