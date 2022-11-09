Jennifer Says She's Always Been a "Loner-Type Person," An "Outsider" in the Industry

Although Jennifer Lopez is an undeniable superstar, her hard work still too regularly goes unrecognized. For her, this has often felt like she's been, in a way, left out from the secret inside world of celebrities.
"I’ve always felt like an outsider, in the fashion world, the music world, the movie world," the singer, actress and entrepreneur said in a cover interview for Vogue.
"I feel like everybody knows each other and all the artists talk, and you go to the Met ball and all the girls are hanging out together, and I’m not in that group. Maybe that’s just insecurity."
Lopez explained that she didn't want to not feel part of the group, but that that's just how the cookie crumbled sometimes.
"It’s not because I’m antisocial or I don’t want to make friends," she said.
"I’ve always been kind of a march-to-the-beat-of-my-own-drum, loner-type person. I’m like, I’ll just stay focused on my thing. I’ve always kind of felt like that. I still do.
"But I try! It used to be about the idea of validation in other people’s eyes. It really used to be. Because I wanted to be part of the club. But I don’t anymore. There’s something bigger that I’m after. It’s about touching people’s lives and being touched."
At 53, Lopez has undeniably figured out what drives her, and has been generously sharing her findings with us via movies, songs, a beauty brand and more.
Her comments about being a "loner-type person," interestingly, echo Selena Gomez' recent admission that her "only friend in the industry" is Taylor Swift. I truly hope that this kind of loneliness isn't a widespread problem in Hollywood, because it sounds sub-ideal. Still, both women have embraced their individuality—and that's beautiful.
