Selena Gomez Responded to Francia Raisa Over Taylor Swift Friendship Drama

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa appear to be fighting it out in the comment section, and I really hope they can figure this drama out together.
This whole ordeal started when Gomez said in a Rolling Stone cover interview, "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.
"I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?
"I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was."
TikTok user Stephanie Tleiji unpacked what happened next for us. After the interview came out, E! News shared an Instagram post with Gomez' quote about Swift. According to Tleiji, Francia Raisa commented, "Interesting," before deleting it.
Then, a day after Gomez' documentary My Mind & Me premiered, Raisa unfollowed her on Instagram. At time of writing, she hasn't followed her back, but Gomez still follows Raisa.
Tleiji's theory is that Gomez meant the music industry, which would exclude Raisa, who is an actress—especially because Gomez is good friends with model and actress Cara Delevingne.
After Tleiji posted her video, Gomez commented, "Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know." Oof.
A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
As reported by Us Weekly, Gomez and Raisa have been friends since they met in 2007, and the latter famously gave the former a kidney in 2017 while she was battling lupus.
Sharing this with her followers on Instagram, Gomez wrote, "there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jennifer Garner Threw a "Wedding for Herself" to Celebrate Her 50th Birthday
Well deserved.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is Officially Hosting Her Christmas Carol Concert Again This Year
I'm disproportionately excited.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
See the Kardashian Sisters Dressed Up as Kris Jenner for Her Birthday
Halloween isn't over in Calabasas.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Are Friends Now, In a "Plot Twist" That Could Change the Celeb Landscape Forever
Are we done pitting women against each other now?
By Iris Goldsztajn