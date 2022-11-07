Selena Gomez Responded to Francia Raisa Over Taylor Swift Friendship Drama

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa appear to be fighting it out in the comment section, and I really hope they can figure this drama out together.

This whole ordeal started when Gomez said in a Rolling Stone cover interview, "I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.

"I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?

"I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was."

TikTok user Stephanie Tleiji unpacked what happened next for us. After the interview came out, E! News shared an Instagram post with Gomez' quote about Swift. According to Tleiji, Francia Raisa commented, "Interesting," before deleting it.

Then, a day after Gomez' documentary My Mind & Me premiered, Raisa unfollowed her on Instagram. At time of writing, she hasn't followed her back, but Gomez still follows Raisa.

Tleiji's theory is that Gomez meant the music industry, which would exclude Raisa, who is an actress—especially because Gomez is good friends with model and actress Cara Delevingne.

After Tleiji posted her video, Gomez commented, "Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know." Oof.

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As reported by Us Weekly, Gomez and Raisa have been friends since they met in 2007, and the latter famously gave the former a kidney in 2017 while she was battling lupus.

Sharing this with her followers on Instagram, Gomez wrote, "there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."